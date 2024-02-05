Elon Musk has just reiterated his belief in the need for carbon taxes, backing up calls from the World Economic Forum for a “globally coordinated system of carbon taxes.”
In a recent tweet, the Tesla CEO and X/Twitter owner called for the introduction of carbon taxes, reiterating recent calls for a “global coordinated system of carbon taxes” by the WEF.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Breitbart notes that their news reporter Kurt Zindulka recently reported on the antics of the WEF:
During a panel discussion on the “Global Economic Outlook” on Friday during the annual WEF meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, Al-Jadaan argued that in order to solve the supposed climate crisis, a global carbon tax will be required.
“There is no realistic solution to the climate transition that does not involve a globally coordinated system of carbon taxes,” the Saudi politician said.
…
“What we need is a system of carbon taxes coupled with subsidies for developing households and a stream of funding for the developing world, to allow them to engage in investments and mitigations and adaption that allows them to keep growing. And that’s a real opportunity,” Al-Jadaan continued.
“It’s a fair solution and it’s the only realistic solution, and we can’t keep ducking it,” he concluded.In a recent tweet, Musk stated “The only action needed to solve climate change is is a carbon tax.”
Conservatives, including some who have hailed Musk as a free speech hero, were quick to voice their descent with Musk’s position on carbon taxes, which would likely benefit Tesla
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Elon Musk Claims ‘The Only Action Needed To Solve Climate Change Is A Carbon Tax’ - February 5, 2024
- Schumer Threatens To Send US Troops To Fight Russia Or Iran If Border Bill Isn’t Passed - February 5, 2024
- Police Say MI6 Agent Who Was Found In A Padlocked Holdall ‘Was Likely Alone When He Died’ - February 5, 2024