‘Longest Pause in History’: RFK Jr Freezes When Asked About Israel’s Control Over US Politicians

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. freezed up and “did the longest pause in human history” when he was asked about Israel’s control over US politicians in a recent interview.

Asked “Do you have concerns about the level of Israeli influence in our politics here in the United States of America?” by Dave Smith, Kennedy Jr. sat rigid with fear for a few long seconds before essentially pleading ignorance. Watch:

Want to see the longest pregnant pause in human history?



RFK knows the answer is "yes"

He knows he can't say that

He knows, politically, he must say "no"

He knows Dave will destroy that



So he settles on "I don't know"

Essentially pleading ignorance.

He knows. pic.twitter.com/CLif4XWCiP — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) February 3, 2024

Smith shared a preview of the interview Saturday on X.

I’m sure RFK Jr has no knowledge of Israel’s influence — he would have froze up just the same if he was asked about the power of the China Lobby, no doubt!

This is extremely revealing



At :20, @RobertKennedyJr freezes when asked about Israeli influence in the US



Last week, RFK headlined a private fundraising event at Shmuley Boteach’s place w/ the wife of late Zionist billionaire and Bibi sponsor Sheldon Adelson https://t.co/mtaPzPKzkk pic.twitter.com/oq39Ki6Izf — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 3, 2024

InformationLiberation report: Last year, after being accused of anti-Semitism by the media, Kennedy deleted a tweet praising Roger Waters, pledged his “lifelong support” for Israel and joined a pro-Israel march with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach where he waved an Israeli flag.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach today met with Democratic Presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, Jr. and discussed Israel, the rise of antisemitism, and Kennedy’s recent tweet where he supported Roger Waters. “It was courageous of Bobby to come and meet me and reassert his lifelong support… pic.twitter.com/2JIexplYhe — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) June 4, 2023

So grateful that my friend and great friend of Israel @BigRobOfficial_ RobertKennedyJr marched with me today with an Israeli flag at the #CelebrateIsrael75 parade on fifth Avenue in New York City. pic.twitter.com/6dotqh48xs — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) June 4, 2023

Nonetheless, as RFK Jr told Smith, he’s “not a politician in political office” so apparently he “doesn’t see much” of their influence!