‘Longest Pause in History’: RFK Jr Freezes When Asked About Israel’s Control Over US Politicians

Fact checked
February 5, 2024 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. freezed up and “did the longest pause in human history” when he was asked about Israel’s control over US politicians in a recent interview.

Asked “Do you have concerns about the level of Israeli influence in our politics here in the United States of America?” by Dave Smith, Kennedy Jr. sat rigid with fear for a few long seconds before essentially pleading ignorance. Watch:

Smith shared a preview of the interview Saturday on X.

JOIN THE MEDIA REVOLUTION - CLAIM YOUR STAKE IN ALTERNATIVE MEDIA!

I’m sure RFK Jr has no knowledge of Israel’s influence — he would have froze up just the same if he was asked about the power of the China Lobby, no doubt!

InformationLiberation report: Last year, after being accused of anti-Semitism by the media, Kennedy deleted a tweet praising Roger Waters, pledged his “lifelong support” for Israel and joined a pro-Israel march with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach where he waved an Israeli flag.

TRENDING: Covid Vaccines Are Officially Deadliest Drug In History and Nobody Is Allowed to Talk About It

Nonetheless, as RFK Jr told Smith, he’s “not a politician in political office” so apparently he “doesn’t see much” of their influence!

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at The People's Voice. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.