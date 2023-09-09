Klaus Schwab Urges World Leaders To Grant WEF Full Governmental Control Over Nations

World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab has urged governments to grant the WEF ‘full governmental control’ over their nations as part of the Great Reset agenda for humanity.

Schwab issued the chilling message during an address at this week’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

According to Schwab, governments must embrace the WEF’s agenda if they want to survive in the dystopian future unfolding before our very eyes.

During his speech, Schwab outlined his plans for the merging of state and corporate power.

Speaking at the summit, Schwab ordered government leaders to cooperate with the WEF or face losing power and influence in the new globalist landscape.

He continued by claiming that, with the fusion of the WEF and state, we would see a shift from “the era of capitalism to the era of talentism.”

Schwab boasted that under his system, corporate elites will craft policies for sovereign countries to ensure that innovation becomes the “key competitive factor.”

WATCH:

Slaynews.com reports: Schwab also gave a key address at the 2022 ASEAN Summit.

As with this year, questions were raised then as to why an unelected leader of the WEF is dictating policy to democratically elected officials.

Immediately after the 2022 ASEAN Summit, Schwab was cozying up to government officials once again at the G20-linked Business 20 Summit (B20) in Bali, as Slay News reported last year.

During his B20 address, Schwab told world leaders attending the 2022 G20 Summit on what to expect as he ushers in his “Great Reset” agenda.

Schwab boasted to global leaders gathering for the summit that “the world will look differently” after his “Great Reset” agenda has been ushered in.

He referred to the completion of his plans as a “transition” that the world will “have gone through.”

“What we have to confront is a deep systemic and structural restructuring of our world,” German economist Schwab said.

“This will take some time and the world will look differently after we have gone through this transition process.”

During a previous interview with India Today, Schwab discussed who would command his dystopian Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Klaus Schwab said he believed that it would be a system of stakeholder capitalism.

“I believe that state capitalism is the short term,” he said.

“In the short term, it provides certain advantages because you can mobilize, in a concentrated way, a lot of resources to reach a specific objective.

“But I believe that the future is not state capitalism or shareholder capitalism, the future is what I call stakeholder capitalism which is combined with the social responsibility.”

Schwab’s stakeholder capitalism system is one where companies seek long-term value creation instead of short-term profits and governments cooperate with them.

In other words, the unelected leaders of for-profit companies are in charge of society.