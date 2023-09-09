Kamala Harris Admits She Is Preparing To Assume ‘Imminent’ Presidential Duties

Kamala Harris has admitted that she is preparing to assume Presidential duties in the event that something ‘sudden’ and ‘unfortunate’ happens to President Joe Biden.

According to VP Harris, if Biden suddenly steps down for health reasons in the next few months, she has made all the necessary preparations to take control at the Resolute Desk.

In a bizarre move, Biden skipped the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia this year, and sent Kamala Harris there instead.

Kamala Harris, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau all arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday to attend the ASEAN Summit.

Harris sat down for an interview with the Associated Press to discuss foreign policy and the US’s commitment to Southeast Asian nations.

“I feel very strongly about the importance as a general matter of engaging in U.S. policy as it relates to foreign affairs in a way that we pay attention, of course, to the immediate concerns and threats if they exist, but that we also pay attention to 10, 20, 30 years down the line and what we are developing now that will be to the benefit of our country then,” Harris told the interviewer.

When asked whether she felt prepared to take on the duties of the presidency, Harris was quick to answer in the affirmative:

“First of all, I’m answering your hypothetical, but Joe Biden is going to be fine, so that is not going to come to fruition. But let us also understand that every vice president — every vice president — understands that when they take the oath they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president. I am no different,” Harris declared.

WATCH:

KAMALA HARRIS: "Let us also understand that every vice president — every vice president — understands that when they take the oath, they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president." pic.twitter.com/JYCOUuP6oR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 6, 2023

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In another interview with CBS, Kamala Harris said she is ready to become the commander-in-chief “if necessary.”

“Now, if you win the second term, as you and the President are running to do, he would be 86 at the end of it. The Wall Street Journal had a poll showing two-thirds of Democrats say Joe Biden is too old to run again. Are you prepared to be Commander in Chief?” asked CBS News Margaret Brennan.

“Yes, I am, if necessary,” said Harris.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris, the least popular vice president in modern history, says she's ready to become commander-in-chief "if necessary" pic.twitter.com/D4O7z8KfqM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2023

The establishment media appears to be grooming Kamala Harris for the presidency. The Gateway Pundit posted last July that Joe Biden would step down from office after a sudden medical emergency before weak and feckless Republicans muster up the nerve to impeach him.