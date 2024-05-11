Pfizer Quietly Settles 10,000 Cancer Lawsuits As Public Turn Against mRNA

Big Pharma giant Pfizer has been forced to quietly settle over 10,000 lawsuits alleging its experimental drugs cause cancer.

The lawsuits come amid a great mass awakening by the general public regarding the dangers of the experimental mRNA shots.

According to the lawsuits, the antacid Zantac, produced by Pfizer, put millions of people at risk in developing rare and aggressive forms of cancers.

Breaking: Pfizer agreed to settle more than 10,000 lawsuits which accused Pfizer of hiding cancer risks caused by the anti-heartburn medication Zantac.



Thousands of lawsuits were filed in courts nation-wide. Details of the settlements have not been disclosed to the public.

Revolver.news reports: Big Pharma has turned marketing into an art form. They hook us with catchy jingles and fun little cartoon commercials, making their products seem almost wholesome—and, of course, totally safe. Take this old ad for Zantac as a perfect example:

Many may be wondering, how on earth can Big Pharma hide something like cancer from the public? Well, sadly, it’s easy for them. They outright lie. In addition, they manipulate and hide clinical trial data. And don’t put it past them to pay off doctors, researchers, and scientists, not to mention politicians and the media.

And in case you were wondering just how bad things actually are with Zantac, take a look at this:

Bloomberg:

Pfizer Inc. has agreed to settle more than 10,000 cases accusing it of hiding the cancer risks of its Zantac heartburn drug, according to people familiar with the deal, the biggest of the litigation. The agreements cover cases in state courts across the US but don’t completely resolve the company’s exposure to Zantac claims, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the settlement publicly. Financial details of the accords weren’t immediately available. The deal is likely to reassure investors, who have seen other Zantac makers, including GSK Plc and Sanofi, sign settlements. Concerns about the drugmakers’ exposure to Zantac suits helped wipe out about $45 billion in combined market value in the summer of 2022. The shares have since recovered and have risen on news of the earlier deals. Pfizer shares fell 1.5% in trading before US markets opened Thursday. They’ve lost 27% in the past 12 months through Wednesday’s close. “Pfizer has explored and will continue to explore opportunistic settlements of certain cases if appropriate, and has settled certain cases,” the New York-based company said in an emailed statement. “The company has not sold a Zantac product in more than 15 years and did so only for a limited period of time.”

Of course, this won’t solve Pfizer’s problems with Zantac. And as we all know, they’ve got a lot more blood on their hands with this and many other drugs. It’s likely that the COVID vaccine will end up on that unfortunate list too.

Camus:

The agreements cover cases in state courts across the US but don’t completely… pic.twitter.com/LzdbPa4g9z — Camus (@newstart_2024) May 8, 2024

The only silver lining here is that something horrific like this could never happen with so-called “vaccines” that are haplessly shoved through the regulatory approval process and then forced on people. For some unknown magical reason, those types of things are always completely safe.

It’s fair to note that AstraZeneca just withdrew its COVID jab. They claim it’s because demand was low, but that seems like a bit of a convenient excuse, given that the company just had to acknowledge that its beastly jab causes “rare” but deadly side effects. Gee, wonder why demand was so low?

There must be some kind of sorcery that makes these vaccines so safe, right?