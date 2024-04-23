Judge Cannon Uncovers Evidence Biden Personally Ordered Illegal Mar-a-Lago Raid

Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday uncovered incriminating evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case that exposes the Biden regime as being directly involved in the illegal Mar-a-Lago raid.
The newly unredacted documents revealed Biden’s White House had direct ties to the Mar-a-Lago raid. The Biden administration was also directly tied to Jack Smith’s investigation despite claims to the contrary from US Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Before with redactions: Jack Smith wanted to hide the fact that the National Archives had several conversations with the Biden White House.
Unredacted: On May 5, 2021, less than 5 months after the end of President Trump’s term, NARA General Counsel Gary Stern sent an internal email attaching a draft letter to President Trump’s PRA representatives. Stern noted that he “had several conversations” with WH…”
US Attorney General Merrick Garland’s claims about “independence” from investigations into Trump are LIES.
The Biden White House and DOJ were involved in developing a criminal case against Trump for ‘mishandling of classified documents.’
According to the newly unredacted docs, On September 1, 2021, NARA’s General Counsel Stern was circulating a “letter that we could consider sending to the Attorney General about missing Trump records.”
Biden’s Justice Department told the National Archives what to do to cover their tracks.
NARA General Counsel Stern was put in touch with high ranking DOJ official who then gave him instructions on how to cover his tracks.
Joe Biden’s Department of Energy was also involved in the cover-up.
Recall that the DOE retroactively terminated Trump’s security clearance AFTER Trump was indicted.
The unredacted documents show the Department of Energy discovered Trump had an active security clearance after he was indicted so they retroactively terminated it.
