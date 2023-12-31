Christian Churches Destroyed In Spree of Arson Attacks Over Christmas In Canada

Christian places of worship have become the focus of arson incidents in Canada, with multiple churches being intentionally destroyed by fires during the Christmas season.

While the majority of Canadians have condemned the attacks on places of worship, a number of activists, academics and prominent public figures have excused and even celebrated the church burnings and acts of vandalism.

Canadians are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to publicly condemn the arson incidents, though he has so far refused.

Shortly before Christmas Eve, the fourth church in Alberta fell victim to an intentional fire, leaving the Beiseker Church on Range Road 242 in Wheatland County in ruins.

The local Fire Department’s Deputy Fire Chief, Darcy Burke, reported that the building was fully engulfed by the time their team arrived, leaving the tight-knit community deeply affected by the loss of their central gathering place.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are actively investigating the incidents and are seeking public assistance in identifying the individual(s) responsible.

Pastor Rod Davis expressed his devastation over the church’s loss, emphasizing the irreplaceable nature of some of the items lost in the fire. Despite the challenges, he remains determined to find a way to continue services in the weeks ahead.

The emotional toll of the destruction was echoed by parishioners and villagers, who shared their heartbreak over the burning of the 1945-built church on social media. One poignant Facebook post reflected on the church’s significance, describing it not just as a place of worship but as a cherished space for various life events and family memories.

This incident follows the burning of two churches near Barrhead on December 7, where St. Aidan’s church and The Pioneer Memorial Church succumbed to arson within one hour. Gary Hove, the Barrhead Regional Fire Services chief, confirmed that both incidents were intentional acts of arson.

The third church, St. Gabriel Catholic Church, met a similar fate on a Native reserve in Janvier, Alberta. Councilor Shane Janvier of the Chipewyan Prairie Dene First Nation attributed the destruction to arson.