Putin: ‘CIA Secretly Run Ukraine – They Want World War 3’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that the CIA have been secretly running Ukraine for a decade as part of a plan to start World War 3 with Russia.

During his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Putin said that the war in Ukraine “did not start in 2022,” but was a result of a 2014 coup in the country by the CIA.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Putin recalled the moment he decided he had to invade, noting “initially it was the coup in Ukraine that provoked the conflict.”

Modernity.news reports: Putin claimed that a decade ago the United States proposed a joint effort to for a diplomatic settlement in Ukraine and the then President Yanukovich agreed not to deploy troops or police. However, an armed opposition, which Putin alleges was run by the CIA, orchestrated a coup in Kiev.

Putin further stated that “the representatives of three countries, Germany, Poland, and France, arrived. They were the guarantors of the signed agreement. Despite that, the opposition committed a coup and all of these countries pretended that they didn’t remember they were guarantors of the peaceful settlement.”

He continued, “President Yanukovich agreed to all conditions which included holding an early election he had no chance of winning”, Putin stated, adding “Why the coup? Why the victims? Why threaten Crimea? Why threaten the Donbas? That’s what I don’t understand.”

“The CIA did its job to complete the coup,” he continued, adding “The political mistake was colossal. All this could be done without victims.”

Putin says the war "didn't start in 2022" but was a result of a 2014 CIA backed coup in Ukraine. He adds there was a signed diplomatic agreement overseen by France, Poland & Germany but it was rejected by the US deep state in a "colossal political mistake" https://t.co/0kHIFz3NMG pic.twitter.com/GAvUdgbokl — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 9, 2024

Putin went on to slam NATO, saying that it continually defied Russia’s demands not to expand closer to Russian territory.

“We never agreed to NATO’s expansion and we never agreed Ukraine would be in NATO”, he said, adding “For decades we kept asking, ‘don’t do this, don’t do that.’”

“The current Ukraine leadership said it would not implement the current Minsk agreements where a plan for the peaceful settlement in Donbas was set forth,” Putin further stated, adding “Ukraine officials said they did not like anything about the Minsk agreements, in other words, they were not going to implement it… they simply led us by the nose”

Elsewhere in the interview, Putin also claimed that the CIA destroyed the Nordstream pipeline, stating “It is clear to the whole world what happened then. Even American analysts talk about it directly. It’s true.”

After accusing the CIA of starting the war in Ukraine, Putin claims that the agency also destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline, stating "It is clear to the whole world what happened then. Even American analysts talk about it directly. It's true." Report here https://t.co/0kHIFz3NMG pic.twitter.com/V5ULO1pTo6 — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 9, 2024

Putin’s CIA comments come in the wake of former CIA agent Jack Devine predicting that the Russian president will soon be overthrown in a ‘Black Swan’ palace coup.

Elsewhere in the interview, Putin suggested that former British Prime Minster Boris Johnson was instrumental in sabotaging peace negotiations.

Putin also brutally mocked Joe Biden, saying he has no reason to talk to the US president and that he warned Biden before the invasion that the US was making a “mistake of historic proportions” by acting in lockstep with NATO over Ukraine.