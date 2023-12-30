The People Are Waking Up! 2023 Was The Year Conspiracy Theories Became Facts

When historians look back on 2023 it will be remembered as the year the people began waking up and the globalist elite began losing their grip on power. In 2023 so-called “conspiracy theorists” were vindicated on an extraordinary number of fronts and mainstream media and fact checkers had to sit down and shut up.

So momentous were the revelations in 2023 that people who have been brainwashed by mainstream media their entire lives are now beginning to wake up and ask questions.

As we take a moment to reflect on the momentous year that has been, an expression immediately comes to mind: “Revelation of the Method”.

Originating from ancient Rosicrucian texts, this concept explains why the elite expose the masses to dark realities, often in a veiled and underhanded manner.

There is just one problem for the global elite and their occult rituals. We the people are waking up and we are not consenting to their dark Satanic agenda anymore.

Since the advent of mass media, the Revelation of the Method has become increasingly obvious. While in the past, the elite operated in complete secrecy, it now seeks to operate in plain sight.

In his book Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, Michael Hoffman explained why the elite like to rub our faces in it:

The alchemical principle of the Revelation of the Method has as its chief component, a clown-like, grinning mockery of the victim(s) as a show of power and macabre arrogance. When this is performed in a veiled manner accompanied by certain occult signs and symbolical words and elicits no meaningful response of opposition or resistance from the target(s), it is one of the most efficacious techniques of psychological warfare and mind-rape.

Countless events of 2023 fit perfectly into the concept of Revelation of the Method. Take the Obama’s Netflix movie for example. A more obvious example of predictive programming by the occult elite you are never likely to find… and yet many people, caught up in their busy lives and completely brainwashed by mainstream media, still fail to grasp what is actually going on. This is exactly what the elite want.

Here’s a look at some revealing events of 2023 and what they mean in the grand scheme of things.

Normalization of pedophile

Once the elites’ hidden truths are carefully revealed to the public and met with apathy and indifference, they become normalized and embedded in society’s collective unconscious. Take for example the global elites’ creeping agenda to sexualize children and normalize pedophilia.

We have been warning about this agenda for years and now anyone who is paying attention can see it with their own two eyes. We have now reached the point where the global elite are shamelessly attempting to lower the age of consent and decriminalize child rape around the world.

That report was prepared by Janet Ossebaard who passed away in December. She recently stated that she wasn’t suicidal and that she had much more work to do in exposing the elite. Unfortunately, exposing the globalist elite is a dangerous vocation – and it is getting more dangerous by the day.

In 2023 the global elite became increasingly desperate, silencing whistleblowers and journalists like Osegaard who were working against their agenda.

It is little wonder, because in 2023 their narrative began falling apart at the seams.

Pizzagate

Despite the mainstream media claiming that Pizzagate is nothing but a debunked “conspiracy theory”, numerous mainstream journalists and figures connected to elite pedophiles have been arrested in recent times for the very crime they supposedly “debunked.”

In November, a mainstream journalist and close friend of John Podesta, who bragged about “debunking” Pizzagate, was arrested on a slew of sickening child sex charges.

Slade Sohmer, editor-in-chief at The Recount and friend of former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, was arrested for raping multiple toddlers and babies.

But Sohmer was not the first mainstream journalist arrested on child sex charges after previously boasting about debunking Pizzagate.

James Gordon Meek, an 10-year veteran reporter at ABC News who also bragged about debunking Pizzagate is facing life in prison after being convicted of a sickening array of child sex crimes.

CNN producer John Griffin, who produced numerous segments debunking Pizzagate for Chris Cuomo’s show, was sentenced to 19 years in prison in June for a slew of “sickening” child sex crimes in Vermont.

But it’s not just the reporters and producers. It’s the executives too. The newspaper that led the way in covering up the Pizzagate scandal was run by the man who also helped protect notorious UK pedophile Jimmy Savile.

Mark Thompson, who was the New York Times CEO at the time, was previously Director-General of the BBC at the time that the UK’s most prolific pedophile, Jimmy Savile, raped hundreds of children and murdered countless others while working for the BBC.

Can the mainstream media still claim Pizzagate is “debunked” when those who were doing the debunking are now behind bars for the very conspiracy they claimed did not exist?

mRNA vaccines

Nearly every conspiracy theory that anyone had about Covid turned out to be true. Remember when the lab leak theory was strictly banned on social media? Remember when stating that Covid jabs did not protect against transmission would earn you an instant ban?

In 2023, the mainstream narrative has been completely and utterly destroyed. If anything, the conspiracy theories about Covid during the pandemic did not go far enough.

Now we know that mRNA does alter human DNA. Numerous peer-reviewed scientific studies have blown the mainstream narrative out of the water.

We also know that huge numbers of people in fully vaccinated countries have died – and we also know that these governments are scrambling to cover their tracks.

Thanks to brave whistleblowers like New Zealand’s Covid vaccination database administrator, we now know that millions of people died after taking bad batches of the Pfizer vaccine.

Make no mistake, the people are waking up. In a recent Rasmussen Reports poll, an enormous 42% of Americans indicated they are likely or very likely to join a massive class action lawsuit against Pfizer, Moderna and other complicit Big Pharma companies for their crimes against humanity. That’s right – 42% of Americans. We truly are on the cusp of momentous change. These kind of numbers were unthinkable only a year ago.

January 6

We also know that the political establishment is determined to cover up what really happened on J6. Thanks to the tireless work of independent investigators, we now know the mainstream media is complicit in promulgating a false narrative regarding a so-called insurrection.

Which was all part of their multi-year plan to destabilize the country and take away your right to elect your president of choice.

And the hits just keep on coming. We were told we were conspiracy theorists for saying the Biden administration did not commit the greatest act of industrial terrorism in history when they blew up the Nord Stream pipeline. Except they did. And the mainstream media’s integrity is in tatters.

We were told that 15 minute cities was a crazy conspiracy theory and that the elite do not want to hold us all in vast open-air prisons. Until the elite started rolling them out and the mainstream media was forced to eat their words – yet again.

‘15-minute city’ planning is on the rise, experts say. Here’s what to know. https://t.co/8Yxki6hYqK — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 4, 2023

Given the collapse of the elite’s narrative, it is no surprise they are escalating their attacks on so-called “conspiracy theorists.”

Police departments in New Zealand and Australia are demanding citizens snitch on their neighbors if they hear them discussing “conspiracy theories.”

Both Australia and New Zealand are deeply infiltrated by Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum.

The WEF is on the front lines of the war against the so-called “conspiracy theories” that are derailing the elites’ plan for global domination. But the elite will not go down without a fight. The WEF announced it has recruited hundreds of thousands of “information warriors” to control the internet, policing social media and forums for “misinformation” and conspiracy content which will then be systematically shut down.

The authoritarian policing of the internet, media and social media by the global elite has had disastrous consequences for our freedoms. But there is a positive that we can take away from all of this.

The global elite would not be urging citizens to snitch on each other while rolling out massive armies of “information warriors” on the internet if they were not desperately afraid of us. If they did not have anything to hide, they would not need to resort to underhand and coercive tactics.

They are losing the argument. They know they cannot win while engaging in a fair fight. Humanity is waking up and seeing through their evil plans because humanity has no interest in being led by people determined to normalize pedophilia while depopulating the world.

Humanity has always been motivated by life, light and love. Not darkness, death and destruction.

2023 is the year the people began to wake up to the evil agenda of the global elite. While the battle will continue to rage for some time, we must keep our eye on the prize. They are already saying that 2024 will be the year of “polycrisis” while acknowledging the need to “rebuild trust.” Now their plans are out in the open, it is time that we as humans come together to reject their criseand shape the future that we want.

