42% of Americans ‘Likely To Join’ Class Action Lawsuit Against Big Pharma Over Covid Vaccines

Hundreds of millions of Americans are “likely to join” a major class action lawsuit against Big Pharma companies Moderna and Pfizer over the disastrous consequences of Covid mRNA vaccines.

According to a recent Rasmussen Reports poll, 42% of Americans are “likely or very likely to join” a class action lawsuit against Moderna and Pfizer, while 11% are undecided.

The poll also revealed that a disturbing number of Americans know somebody who they believe died as a result of the Covid vaccine rollout, with 41% of those polled having lost a loved one.

Adults under 40 years of age were significantly less likely to know somebody who died from Covid, while they are much more likely to report they are keen to join a class action lawsuit against Big Pharma.

Earlier this month, Fox News became the first mainstream news channel to openly admit the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are the cause of the huge spike in excess deaths, as the former “conspiracy theory” goes mainstream.

Host Laura Ingraham and guest Dr. Pierre Kory discussed the FDA’s recent admission that the decline in life expectancy has reached “catastrophic” levels post-2020. According to the new study, there is also an alarming rise in cancer rates among young people, and 158,000 more unexpected US deaths than during the same period in 2019.

As Ingraham pointed out, that is more than the casualties in every US war since Vietnam.

“There seem to be more tragic stories everyday of young people, especially young men, dropping dead,” said Ingraham. “These figures are staggering.”

“We have to answer the question,” said Dr. Kory, “why are the healthiest elements of society, these are young, employed folks with life insurance, suddenly started dying at rates we have never seen before in 2021. And it continues. It begs the question, what happened in the American workplace in 2021 that led to this unprecedented rate of death?”

