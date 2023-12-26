Thousands Of Truckers Vow To Boycott Colorado Until Trump’s Name Is Back On Ballot

Thousands of truck drivers have vowed to boycott the state of Colorado until Donald J. Trump’s name is restored to the ballot.
“All trucking shall stop. All trucking and shipping will now cease until Trump is on the ballot,” said a representative of the major trucking protest against the tyrannical decision in Colorado to remove the people’s right to choose their president.
“I’ve been having so many drivers sending me links saying they are going to boycott Colorado because Trump will not be on the ballot in Colorado,” confirmed Mutha Trucker News.
“It really looks like thousands of truck drivers will not drive through Colorado.”
Earlier this week, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove Trump from the ballot an unconstitutional “attack on democracy” in a post on X.
“Today’s decision is the latest election interference tactic to silence political opponents and swing the election for whatever puppet the Democrats put up this time by depriving Americans of the right to vote for their candidate of choice,” said Ramaswamy.
“Having tried every trick in the book to eliminate President Trump from running in this election, the bipartisan Establishment is now deploying a new tactic to bar him from ever holding office again: the 14th Amendment,” Ramaswamy said.
He also demanded that his Republican rivals withdraw from the state’s ballot in solidarity.
“I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley to do the same immediately − or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country,” he wrote.
