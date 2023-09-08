Rand Paul Blasts Push For New Covid Restrictions: ‘Leave The Kids Alone’

Rand Paul has been sounding the alarm on the federal government’s preparations to reimpose Covid restrictions.

The Kentucky senator warned that covid heysteria is returning, reminding Americans that face masks being forced on children do not work and could even harm them.

Paul’s pushback comes as several universities, schools and offices across the US have brought back Covid restrictions and mask mandates in response to a reported surge in Covid cases.

InfoWars reports: Joining Fox Business host Larry Kudlow Wednesday, Paul addressed the possible return of masking, social distancing and lockdowns.

“This looks like another huge Biden mistake and that is: there’s a threat now of across the board masking, vaxxing, lockdowns, concerning Covid,” the former Trump economic adviser prefaced the interview, with a lower-third stating, “Dems Eye Return to Covid Mandates, Restrictions.”

Today on #Kudlow I discussed the push for new COVID mandates. We should avoid any mandates, not only with masks but with mandatory vaccines for kids. Let's leave them the hell alone. pic.twitter.com/AJUeVNsTpz — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) September 6, 2023

“The Cochran analysis looked at 78 randomized controlled studies on masks and guess what Larry? They don’t work,” Paul responded. “They didn’t control transmission. They didn’t lower the transmission among people among states. They didn’t work.”

“Even our buddy Anthony Fauci now admits that for the public at large, masks don’t work,” Paul said.

“Now, he still has the crazy notion, individually they work, but they don’t work for large groups. They did not work to change the transmission of the virus.”

Sen. Paul went on to highlight how masks not only did not work, but actually harmed children, and went on to reject mandatory vaccines for youngsters.

“One thing we know that masks did and the lockdowns did, is hurt children and took away from children the opportunity to learn in school. So we shouldn’t let it happen again.”

“But we should also get away from any kind of mandates with masks, but with mandatory vaccines for kids, because we now know that no healthy children died from this.”

“We need to get over ourselves, leave these kids alone, and those who are vulnerable, those older, immuno-compromised, take special precautions for them, but the young and healthy, let’s leave them the hell alone,” Paul concluded.