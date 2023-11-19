New J6 Footage Reveals Capitol Police Incited Riot By Firing Munitions Into Peaceful Crowd

New January 6 footage including police body cam footage released by House Speaker Mike Johnson to the public has revealed that Capitol police fired munitions into the peaceful crowd, inciting chaos and sparking a chain of events that was later spun by mainstream media to resemble a riot.

Each new piece of footage confirms what many Americans already understood – that the few scant minutes of available video recycled by the mainstream media paints a deeply misleading picture of what really happened.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Many would argue that J6 was nothing more than a protest that was turned into a riot by police incitement and media spin.

Making matters even worse, there are many people now languishing in prison because of that spin.

The new footage reveals capitol police inviting protesters into the building as they peacefully assembled in the corridors (the same people who would later be prosecuted and labeled “insurrectionists”).

🚨Newly released footage of Matthew Perna (seen in red sweatshirt) shows Matthew walking calmly in the Capitol shooting video.



Matthew pled guilty to initial charges, believing he may face 6-12 months in prison.



Only after pleading guilty did the DOJ inform Matthew that they… pic.twitter.com/1vu0vrLCFe — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 18, 2023

ZeroHedge reports: However, what about what happened before the “riots” started?

Did they happen spontaneously, or were they incited?

New video clips seem to show capitol police firing rubber bullets, tear gas grenades and stun grenades into crowds of peaceful protesters on J6 before anyone tried to enter the capitol building, possibly triggering the violence that would follow (and creating the footage that was played ad nauseum on major news networks as proof of insurrection).

Look at all this early J6 footage @TuckerCarlson could show the world, but won't.



His producer @gregg_re and his team at Fox were given all of this last year. #J6CoverUp



J6 protestors were fired upon with NO warning. USCP Chief Waldow lied saying he gave warnings but never did. pic.twitter.com/xNNsB8XfBy — InvestigateJ6 (@InvestigateJ6) September 6, 2023

Keep in mind that if such tactics had been used to incite BLM or pro-Palestinian riots there would undoubtedly be 24/7 news coverage of it.

These revelations further confirm why J6 footage was withheld from the country for so long.

It’s easy to control the narrative when you have all the evidence under lock and key.