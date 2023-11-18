Top Data Scientists Prove FBI Orchestrated J6 Using ‘Ghost Buses’ Full of Feds Dressed Like Trump Supporters

World renowned data scientists who have have provided data solutions for law enforcement agencies Interpol have proved the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot was an inside job orchestrated by federal agencies who used “ghost buses” full of FBI agents dressed as Trump supporters.

According to data scientist Tony Segura, there were also DOJ vans that dropped off “ninja wearing individuals that appeared in other videos to have breached the Capitol cutting fences, removing barricades” and encouraging others to follow.

“My partners and I have been lifetime data scientists,” wrote Tony Segura in a widely shared post on X, formerly Twitter. “We own the digital ID of every mobile device/computer in the U.S. and have indexed and archived every IP address in the world.”

“Our extensive experience in big and deep data, including geotracking and geolocation makes our dozens of data companies the top authority for providing data to corporations, law enforcement and U.S. government agencies like the CIA, NSA, DoD, DIA, NGA, NRO, FBI, as well as Interpol and foreign intelligence organizations.”

“There are a number of videos documenting these ghost buses as well as a number of mostly nondescript DOJ vans that dropped off ninja wearing individuals that appear in other videos to have breached the Capitol cutting fencing, removing barricades, opening doors, and other nefarious behaviors.”

“We also tracked the infamous J6 ‘pipe bomber’ from one of these vans. Later, we eventually tracked them to a Virginia Metro station where a perfect capture of their vehicle license plate was made. The FBI has ALL of this information. Shortly after they were alerted, however, AT&T mysteriously ‘accidentally’ corrupted that and only that particular cell phone user’s data.”

“Additionally, their mobile device was used hundreds of times before and after J6 accessing keycard required DOJ/FBI parking garages and buildings.”

The news comes as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) released security footage from the January 6 riots to the public on Friday, proving that there was NO insurrection and NO riot.

Johnson took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a link to a House website containing five pages of videos with roughly 20 videos per page.

Follow the link below to view the January 6th tapes for yourself.



To restore America’s trust and faith in their Government we must have transparency. This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your Speaker.



This website will be updated… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 17, 2023 "Today, I am keeping my promise to the American people and making all the January 6th tapes available to ALL Americans," Johnson tweeted moments before releasing the CCTV tapes.



“To restore America’s trust and faith in their Government we must have transparency. This is another step towards keeping the promises I made when I was elected to be your Speaker,” he wrote in another post.



It comes after Speaker Emeritus Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) provided then-Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson access to what Axios reported was 41,000 hours of footage in February. Carlson aired a never-before-seen video of Jacob Chansley, the infamous “QAnon Shaman,” from the trove on his former show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, in March.



Carlson stated in his commentary of the video that Capitol Police officers acted as “tour guides” to Chansley.

🚨BREAKING: Never before seen video of January 6 shows Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, being led through the Capitol by police the entire time that he was in the building. pic.twitter.com/rikoRMWezF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2023

The clip “does not support the claim that January 6th was an insurrection. In fact, it demolished that claim,” Carlson said. Carlson also referred to many of the protesters as “sightseers” rather than “insurrectionists.”