Nikki Haley Vows To Ban Anonymous Social Media Posts Because They’re A ‘National Security Threat’

Presidential contender Nikki Haley has come under fire after claiming that anonymous posts on social media pose a threat to “national security“ and saying she plans to force ALL social media users to be “verified by their name“.
Haley made her remarks on Fox News while pushing for mandatory social media verification She claimed her draconian measures would defeat the bots.
InfoWars reports:
After saying she’d force social media companies to reveal their algorithms, Haley went on to declare, “The second thing is every person on social media should be verified by their name.”
“First of all, it’s a national security threat,” she continued, adding, “When you do that, all of a sudden people have to stand by what they say and it gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots, and the Chinese bots.”
The former South Carolina governor even suggested her idea could create a social media utopia, claiming that having people identify themselves would foster civility among online users.
“And then you’re going to get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say, and they know their pastor and their family member is going to see it, it’s going to help our kids and it’s going to help our country.”
Haley’s push to ban online anonymity didn’t go over so well on social media.
“Nikki out here auditioning for the WEF vote,” remarked journalist Jordan Schachtel.
ellow presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy also took the opportunity to point out Haley’s proposal would effectively violate the First Amendment.
“.@NikkiHaley is *openly* pushing for the government to use private tech companies to censor speech. This is a flagrant violation of the Constitution and straight out of the Democrats’ playbook. Any politician who thinks it’s OK for the government to use the private sector as its censorship bureau shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the White House,” Ramaswamy wrote on X.
“Nice try, Nikki,” commented TP USA founder Charlie Kirk. “Anonymous speech is a core part of free speech — which the founders would know, since many of them (including Alexander Hamilton and James Madison) wrote anonymously.”
