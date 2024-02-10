Democrat Insiders Say It’s Now ‘Panic Time’ & Party Must Dump Joe Biden

Multiple Democrats are reportedly thinking about dumping sleepy Joe after a damaging DOJ report came to the conclusion that he is “an elderly man with a poor memory” and “diminished faculties.”

Following the justice Department report, insiders are now saying it’s ‘panic time’

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Behind the scenes, a nuclear option is being considered to remove the 81-year-old president as the Democrat nominee at the party’s August convention in Chicago. Multiple candidates are surfacing as potential replacements.

The Mail Online reports: The leading candidates to replace him include California Governor Gavin Newsom and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

‘I think it is now panic time. Biden should not be our standard bearer,’ a former senior Democrat White House official, who worked with Biden, told Dailymail.com.

‘He looked like a deer stuck in the headlights last night. There isn’t enough gas in the tank for another four and-a-half years. Ultimately we’re going to see more and more prominent Democrats saying the quiet part out loud.

‘It’s increasingly clear we have a deeply flawed candidate. Democracy is in the balance and this is not a smart path for our party.’

On Thursday night Biden delivered a furious response to a 388-page report by Justice Department special counsel Robert Hur, which found he willfully retained and shared classified documents, some of which were fund dumped in his garage.

At one point in a rambling press conference at the White House he misidentified the president of Egypt as the president of Mexico.

‘I think there was a lot of aspirin consumed last night at the White House, they’re trying to put the toothpaste back in the bottle, but once it’s out it’s out,’ the former official said. ‘This is has brought into public view what was acknowledged privately.

‘It now sits starkly in black and white in a report from the Justice Department. This is not a partisan hit job.

‘We’re talking about an extremely dangerous time in the world and he (Biden) is having these memory lapses while events are changing by the second. We’ve had two instances in the last week where he’s brought dead European leaders back to life.’

In those instances Biden described recent conversations with the late French and German leaders Francois Mitterrand and Helmut Kohl.

Democrats who think Biden should be the nominee face challenges because some deadlines for registering on state ballots have already passed.

‘We’re probably going to get to the convention and have to solve this if Biden hasn’t stepped aside by then,’ the former Democrat official said.

‘At this point that is the optimal outcome for how we can change horses mid-race and get on board with someone who doesn’t have the fragility.’

The former official said Newsom, Whitmer and Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker had shown strength against Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

‘These folks are waiting in the wings. What they need is the the air cover to start showing signs they are able to step in.’