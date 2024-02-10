Boris Johnson Slams Tucker Carlson Calls Him A ‘Traitor’ For Interviewing Putin

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is absolutely outraged that Tucker Carslon interviewed the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

He said Putin’s interview with his ‘fawning stooge’ Tucker Carlson was straight out of Hitler’s playbook

The failed prime minister then called Carlson a traitor and said he prayed “that the people of the U.S. are able to see through last night’s unholy charade of an interview.”

NEW: Boris Johnson has meltdown after the Tucker Carlson – Vladimir Putin interview, calls Carlson a “traitor.”



Johnson is likely fuming due to Putin’s claim that he stopped a peace deal.



“When Tucker Carlson went to the Kremlin he had a function well known to history. He was… pic.twitter.com/3JA7I8tbVL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 10, 2024

The Hill reports: Boris Johnson, the former prime minister of the United Kingdom, called out conservative commentator Tucker Carlson for interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin.