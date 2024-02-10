Pregnant Mothers Are Spreading Deadly Levels of mRNA to Their Babies, Study Warns

A new official study has warned that vaccinated pregnant mothers are spreading deadly levels of mRNA to their unborn babies via the placenta and umbilical cord blood.

“Our findings suggest that the vaccine mRNA is not localized to the injection site and can spread systemically to the placenta and umbilical cord blood. The detection of the spike protein in the placental tissue indicates the bioactivity of the vaccine mRNA reaching the placenta,” the scientists wrote.

“Notably, the vaccine mRNA was largely fragmented in the cord blood and, to a lesser extent, in the placenta. To our knowledge, these two cases demonstrate, for the first time, the ability of the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA to penetrate the fetal-placental barrier and reach the intrauterine environment.”

100percentfedup.com reports: The study, titled ‘Transplacental Transmission of the COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA: Evidence from Placental, Maternal and Cord Blood Analyses Post-Vaccination’, was published February 1st in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“Spike mRNA and protein found in placentas,” Medicinal Genomics founder Kevin McKernan said.

“The real question is why would a mother wait to take a vax 10 days before vBirth and 2 days before C-section Sounds like they waited until the last minute to vaccinate… Almost as if the hospital wouldn’t let them give birth there without it?” he wrote.

Chief Nerd shared findings from the study:

“This study aimed to assess the presence of COVID-19 vaccine mRNA in the placenta and cord blood following maternal vaccination during human pregnancy. The vaccine mRNA was detected in the two placentas tested using quantitative ddPCR and ISH. The localization of the vaccine mRNA was mainly in the villus stroma (panels Ab and Ad), with a notably high signal in the decidua of patient 1 (panel Aa) compared to that of patient 2 (Panel Ac). Furthermore, the vaccine mRNA was detected in the cord and maternal blood of patient #1 using ddPCR. Unfortunately, no umbilical cord or maternal blood samples were available for analysis in patient #2. Our findings suggest that the vaccine mRNA is not localized to the injection site and can spread systemically to the placenta and umbilical cord blood. The detection of the spike protein in the placental tissue indicates the bioactivity of the vaccine mRNA reaching the placenta. Notably, the vaccine mRNA was largely fragmented in the cord blood and, to a lesser extent, in the placenta. To our knowledge, these two cases demonstrate, for the first time, the ability of the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA to penetrate the fetal-placental barrier and reach the intrauterine environment.”

“Never forget that politicians and medics all over the world coerced people to get these gene therapy shots and told them they were ‘localized vaccines’ that would stay in the upper arm. What we ‘conspiracy theorists’ feared now seems to be confirmed: you pass it onto your baby,” Eva Vlaardingerbroek wrote.

“If you claim to be pro-life this is a bigger issue than abortion because they are shoved on people as if its a cure when in fact its a poison. At least with abortion, everyone knows what it is,” The Blaze Senior Editor Daniel Horowitz commented.

“Why wouldn’t they conduct animal reproductive trials before green lighting this for the population, especially those who are pregnant?!” Dr. Craig Wax questioned.

“Spike mRNA and proteins have been found in female placentas. (also found in high concentrations in male testes) This is extremely alarming, and probably explains the sharp rise in COVID vaccine-related miscarriages over the past three years,” Sovereign Brah writes.

From the study’s conclusions: