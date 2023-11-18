Australia Lays Groundwork To Ban Cash and Mandate ‘Digital Passport’ For Internet Access

The WEF-infiltrated Australian government is laying the groundwork to ban cash from society and mandate social media passports to clamp down on online freedoms, according to a news report from Australia.

“Essentially it will work the same as a passport,” said the Today Show reporter. “Australians will be forced to submit 100 points of identification like their drivers license or their passport when using social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.”

“Police will have access to those social media accounts and its all part of a crackdown on online abuse. Users could be liable for defamation suits or even criminal prosecution. It’s all part of a plan to stop users engaging in bad behavior.”

According to the global elite “bad behavior” by social media users is any kind of dissent that opposes their radical agenda. Watch:

Meanwhile, Australia’s largest banks are banning cash from their business operations and move to a digital-only systems.

Macquarie Bank, Australia’s fifth-largest bank, announced Friday it will phase out cash, cheque and phone payments in 2024 as it transitions to digital-only transactions.

Macquarie Bank has told customers it will no longer process cheques, accept cash deposits, or permit cash withdrawals from its branches from November 2024 as it transitions to "completely digital payments". https://t.co/9jwIerISfC — ABC News (@abcnews) September 12, 2023

Australia is not the only state to have fallen under the totalitarian control of the globalist elite.

The European Parliament and member states have reached an agreement on the mandatory roll out of Bill Gates’ Digital ID which has inbuilt features designed to exclude people from participating in society if they do not comply with the globalist agenda.

Here at the People’s Voice we have been warning the masses for years that a key plan in the globalist agenda involves Digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies to lock humanity in a digital prison – and the European Union has just admitted that we were right all along.

The elite have always denied these plans, describing anybody who dared to expose their plans as “conspiracy theorists” who need to be muzzled on social media, frozen out of society, and in some cases thrown in prison.

But now the globalists are making their move. Watch: