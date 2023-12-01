New Zealand Gov’t Official Blows Whistle on Major Covid Vaccine Deaths Cover Up

New Zealand government vaccination database official has gone rogue and blown the whistle on the real numbers of deaths related to the mandatory Covid vaccine roll-out in the world’s most vaccinated country.

The whistleblower was involved in building and implementing a vaccine payment system for providers. He says he noticed large numbers of people dying straight after taking the vaccine, which provoked his curiosity and caused him to dig a little deeper.

What the patriotic New Zealander found regarding “bad batches” and the extraordinary number of dead compatriots shocked him to the core and encouraged him to blow the whistle. Scroll down for the video in which he details his findings.

The world has been subject to a massive deception. It’s almost as if all the so-called “experts” conspired to deceive everyone regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. From the origin of the virus to the death toll, masks, lockdowns, and finally the vaccine itself, it appears that everything was part of a grand illusion, weaponized to both create and conceal a political agenda.

However, as is often the case in life, the truth has a way of leaking out eventually, and that’s precisely what’s happening right now in one of the world’s most fervently COVID-zealous countries: New Zealand.

It’s fair to note that New Zealand is currently experiencing its biggest increase in deaths in over 100 years. Of course, the heavily-vaccinated country isn’t pointing the finger at Big Pharma, but should they be?

Probably, yes.

NZ Herald:

New Zealand has recorded the largest increase in the number of registered deaths since the 1918 influenza pandemic, new data from Stats NZ shows. The births and deaths figures, for the year ending December 2022, show there were 38,574 deaths in 2022, 10.4 per cent (3642) more than in 2021. This increase – attributed to Covid-19 and an ageing population – is the biggest year-on-year jump since the 55.4 per cent (5835) spike in deaths following the 1918 flu pandemic. Most of the increase in deaths occurred in older age groups where Covid-19 poses an increased mortality risk.

Now, a COVID vaccine administrator has gone rogue and turned into a full-blown whistleblower, revealing, for the first time, the actual number of deaths related to a “bad batch” of the Pfizer vaccine. This is a stunning development that warrants a thorough investigation.

Here’s what tech legend Kim Dotcom had to say about the clip:

One could argue that this man should have stepped forward eons ago. Countless ‘experts’ likely hold a lot of information and truth that, if shared, could have saved countless lives. However, that’s not the world we live in.

So, we take whatever morsels of truth we can get and run wild with them.

What’s happening now is that we’re slowly learning about the vaccine implications across all different age groups because the batches are different.

Hopefully, we see this truth playing out in courts, and there will be ultimate accountability when all is said and done.

The only true justice for many will be seeing Dr. Anthony Fauci in an orange jumpsuit behind prison bars.