Peer-Reviewed Study Admits People Who Wore Masks Were Most Likely To Catch Covid

Mask mandates during the pandemic caused an increase of Covid infections, according to a groundbreaking new peer-reviewed academic study that has proven the highest cases of Covid were reported among those who wore masks the most often.

The study, titled “Association between Face Mask Use and Risk of SARS-CoV-2 Infection,” examined a cross-section of data for people who reported testing positive for Covid and revealed how often they wore a mask.

The peer-reviewed results prove what the eye test suggested all along. Those who wore masks and received multiple vaccines are far more likely to suffer from Covid infections, while those who relied on natural immunity and common sense generally emerged from the pandemic unscathed.

According to the research paper, published in the esteemed British Cambridge University journal, the researchers conducted an “observational study that analyses data from a population, or a representative subset, at a specific point in time.”

The data was taken from an earlier study in which scientists attempted to determine whether wearing glasses reduced the chance of catching Covid.

In the earlier study, participants also noted how often they wore masks and revealed how often they tested positive for Covid.

According to the researchers:

“We examined the association between face masks and the risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 using cross-sectional data from 3,209 participants in a randomized trial of using glasses to reduce the risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2.

“Face mask use was based on participants’ responses to the end-of-follow-up survey.

“We found that the incidence of self-reported COVID-19 was 33% (aRR 1.33; 95% CI 1.03 – 1.72) higher in those wearing face masks often or sometimes, and 40% (aRR 1.40; 95% CI 1.08 – 1.82) higher in those wearing face masks almost always or always, compared to participants who reported wearing face masks never or almost never.”

The results prove what many people suspected all along.

In the raw data, those who frequently wore masks had an astonishing 74-75% higher chance of testing positive for Covid.

“The crude estimates show a higher incidence of testing positive for COVID-19 in the groups that used face masks more frequently, with 8.6% of participants who never or almost never used masks, 15.0% of participants who sometimes used masks, and 15.1% of participants who almost always or always used masks reporting a positive test result,” the researchers said.

“The risk was 1.74 (1.38 to 2.18) times higher in those who wore face masks often or sometimes and 1.75 (1.39 to 2.21) times higher in those who wore face masks almost always or always, compared to participants who reported never or almost never wore masks.”

All of which raises the question, why did governments force their citizens to wear masks and get vaccines that have since been proven to be ineffective at best, and deadly at worst?

What did they know and when did they know it? This information will be of vital importance in the upcoming Nuremberg 2.0 trials.