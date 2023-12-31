Australian Gov’t Tells Doctors To ‘Opportunistically’ Vaccinate Patients Under Anasthesia

The Australian government has put out a notice instructing doctors to “opportunistically” administer vaccines to unwilling patients while they are sedated or under anesthesia for unrelated procedures.

Australia is one of the most vaccinated nations in the world, however it appears the government has not given up on reaching a 100% vaccination rate – with or without the consent of those being vaccinated.

Australian Government puts out a chilling notice advising health officials to “opportunistically” administer vaccines to patients who are under sedation or anesthesia.



The official Australian government advice to doctors lends credence to the intelligence reports from other WEF-infiltrated countries. In Canada, for example, there was a report last year suggesting that anybody who goes in for surgery is vaccinated without their knowledge or consent while under anesthesia.

Meanwhile, Pfizer has admitted in Australia that the general public were given different vaccines to company employees.

A Pfizer spokesperson admitted company employees were given a “special batch” of Covid-19 vaccine, materially different to the vaccine distributed to the rest of the population.

The shocking revelation came during a Senate hearing in Australia, when the Pfizer spokesperson revealed that the Big Pharma giant imported a special batch of COVID-19 vaccines solely for their employee vaccination program.

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts led the interrogation of Pfizer Australia’s Country Medical Director, Dr. Krishan Thiru, and Head of Regulatory Sciences, Dr. Brian Hewitt, with his forceful inquiries eventually leading to Dr. Thiru admitting Pfizer employees did not receive the normal vaccine. Watch: