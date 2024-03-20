New York Times Declares ‘Deep State Is Actually Awesome’

The New York Times is now openly bragging that it fully supports the ‘Deep State’ and hopes the shadowy group of unelected bureaucrats are successful at preventing another Trump presidency.

In a cringeworthy video report titled, “It Turns Out, The Deep State Is Actually Kind of Awesome,” the New York Times claimed that the shadowy unelected bureaucracy running various government agencies are the “unsung heroes who make our country great.”

Infowars.com reports:

The NYT begins by saying, “Donald Trump is obsessed with the Deep State.”

In a classic straw man fallacy, it goes on to portray the “Deep State” as a group of nerdy, innocent and well-to-do government workers performing important functions for humanity, like working at NASA sending satellites into space, decontaminating water for the Environmental Protection Agency or ensuring safe workplaces for the Department of Labor.

“You want to replace your own water pipes? You got the skills to launch an asteroid-deflecting spacecraft? No,” says the NYT’s Adam Westbrook.

“Important work like this is happening all over America, from helping two million victims of the opioid crisis, to engineering major breakthroughs in nuclear fusion and helping make hearing aids affordable for 30 million people,” he continues.

“The Deep State is hard at work making America great,” he adds. “Just because we don’t know about it, doesn’t make it suspicious.”

The report concludes by accusing Trump of wanting to abolish these aspects of the federal government if elected in November.

Of course, this is not the Deep State Trump is referring to — he’s not calling for the abolishment or defunding of NASA or the Department of Labor.

What the NYT report conveniently ignores are the intelligence agencies that have weaponized their vast powers to manipulate domestic news coverage and target political opponents in recent years, namely Donald Trump and his allies.

It was the intelligence and law enforcement agencies that were behind the Russia collusion hoax, the Mueller probe, the first and second impeachments against Trump, the raid of Mar-a-Lago and subsequent lawfare campaigns, and the dissemination of misinformation about COVID’s origins, the experimental vaccines, and mitigation strategies.

It was those agencies that have steered U.S. foreign policy into two new wars since Biden took office.

It was former top officials of these agencies who conspired to make Joe Biden win the 2020 election by lying to the American people about Hunter Biden’s laptop being Russian disinformation.

And recall that in 2021, Time magazine published a story called “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election.”

In it, the outlet explained that the 2020 election was determined, not by the democratic process, but by “a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information.”

“They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it. And they believe the public needs to understand the system’s fragility in order to ensure that democracy in America endures,” the outlet added.

This is the Deep State Trump wants to take on.

Trump made his intention to eviscerate the Deep State perfectly clear in a speech last June.

“With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State; we will expel the warmongers from our government; we will drive out the globalists; we will cast out the communists, marxists, and fascists; and we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country,” Trump stated. “We will rout the fake news media and we will defeat Crooked Joe Biden. We will liberate America from these villains once and for all!”

The Times previously even denied the existence of a Deep State.

But in its signature deceptive fashion, the Times wants you to believe Trump is going after innocent non-political government workers just trying to do their jobs and not the nefarious intelligence agencies that dictate domestic and foreign policy behind the scenes.