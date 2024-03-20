South Dakota and Georgia Criminalize Key Bible Teachings Under ‘Antisemitism’ Laws

New legislation enacted in South Dakota and Georgia has criminalized important Bible teachings under the guise of protecting Jewish people from “antisemitism.”

Governors Kristi Noem and Brian Kemp signed a bill into law codifying for state purposes the International Holocaust Remembrance Association (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism.

However, the “antisemitism” laws do not just make it illegal to use symbols and images associated with antisemitism to criticize Israelis or Israel. They also make it a criminal offense to preach key parts of the Holy Bible.

For example, the IHRA definition of antisemitism includes “Using the symbols and images associated with classical antisemitism (eg, Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis.”

According to the new antisemitism law, preaching key passages from the Gospel of Matthew, which clearly states that Jews killed Jesus, is now illegal in Georgia and South Dakota.

Georgia and South Dakota are not the only states in the US guilty of legislating against Biblical teachings and Christianity.

The IHRA defintion of antisemitism has been codified in 35 US states, 91 US cities and municipalities, the US State Department, and US President Joe Biden’s National Strategy to Combat Antisemitism.

This is yet more evidence that the US would be in better shape if its legislators familiarized themselves with the teachings of the Holy Bible.

In the last two years, a startling number of Christians have suffered at the hands of those who oppose their beliefs.

Around the world, churches have been torched, bombed and defaced by those who oppose Christianity and its followers. From Lebanon to China, religious persecution remains a daily fact for those of Christian faith.