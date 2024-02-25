Republican South Carolina Voters Blocked From Voting Due to Mysterious Internet Outage

Thousands of Republican voters in South Carolina were unable to vote yesterday due to a mysterious internet outage, according to reports.

Real America’s Voice reported Saturday that poll workers were telling voters that because the internet is not working, they’ve had to take primary ballots and put them into a separate bin.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars.com reports: Even more unbelievably, vote tabulators are not even supposed to be connected to the internet in the first place, and the media since the 2020 election have denounced claims that they were connected to the internet as baseless conspiracy theories.

Machines are already down in S.C.? Poll workers said because the internet is not working, therefore they had to take the ballots and put them into a separate bin.



So wait, the machines ARE connected to the internet?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LgCMLtOHxG — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) February 24, 2024

According to one voter, a poll worker said “they didn’t have internet” and that he would have to take his paper ballot and “fold it and slide it into another slot. It looked kind of like a trash can.”

“So I walked out scratching my head, and there were a number of other voters that were just as confused as I was,” he told RAV reporter Michelle Backus.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY BEING REPORTED IN SC EARLY VOTING TODAY

RAV correspondent, @michellebackus_ on the ground in South Carolina talking with voters about some of the issues and suspicious activities they're experiencing. #SouthCarolinaPrimary



Watch what Tony had to say! 🤯… pic.twitter.com/h0NWn5Q7jt — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) February 24, 2024

This incident unfolding in South Carolina is reminiscent of the 2022 midterm elections in Arizona, where thousands of Maricopa County voters across 70 polling places could not scan their ballots, so they were placed in a “Box 3” designation for later tabulation.

That midterm election snafu delayed the vote count by a week.

The South Carolina primary polls close at 7PM EST, where Trump is expected to defeat GOP contender Nikki Haley by at least 30 points.