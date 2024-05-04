Biden Awards Pelosi With Presidential Medal of Freedom For Her Actions On January 6

Joe Biden awarded 19 Americans on Friday with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nations highest civilian honor.

According to ABC News: “The diverse group of recipients ranged from political trailblazers like Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Jim Clyburn to activists like Opal Lee and Judy Shephard as well as Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky and Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh.

Biden, just about managed to say: “Today we have another extraordinary honor to bestow the nation’s highest civilian artist of mine to 19 incredible people whose relentless curiosity, inventiveness, ingenuity and hope have kept faith in a better tomorrow”

He also said Pelosi would be remembered as the “greatest speaker of the House of Representatives in history.”

TGP reports: Biden gave Nancy Pelosi a Medal of Freedom for her actions on January 6, 2021.

“She used her superpower to pass some of the most significant laws in our nation’s history,” Biden said. “On January 6, Nancy stood in the breach defending democracy … Nancy is a brilliant, practical, principled and determined leader.”

What a joke!

Back in December 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported that House Republicans had collected emails and text messages implicating Pelosi in the failed January 6 Capitol security operation.

Recall, it was President Donald Trump who recommended 10,000 National Guard troops at the US Capitol on Jan. 6. Pelosi turned him down.

It was never Trump’s fault. It was always Pelosi’s fault.

She was too busy lining up the film crews who were going to come to film her that day. She had that set up beforehand as if she knew something big was going to be taking place.

WATCH:

Nothing important is happening in the country and world right now, so Crooked Joe Biden is giving Nancy Pelosi a Medal of Freedom pic.twitter.com/XnhAZ1qgzI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2024

Biden also gave climate fraud John Kerry a Medal of Freedom.

WATCH: