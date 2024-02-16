California Gov. Newsom: “It’s Time To Repeal the Second Amendment”

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared that he will repeal the Second Amendment in America if he becomes President.

In response to the recent shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Missouri Wednesday, Newsom said it was time that guns were completely banned.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Newsom shared video of a press briefing by Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves telling reporters, “People who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment… This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed officers.”

Newsom shared her quote and added, “We cannot accept the status quo. We need to pass a Constitutional Amendment to prevent gun violence nationwide.”

"People who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment… This tragedy occurred even in the presence of uniformed officers."



We cannot accept the status quo.



We need to pass a Constitutional Amendment to prevent gun violence nationwide. pic.twitter.com/71BckAeKbM — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 14, 2024

Infowars.com reports: California boasts the highest number of mass shootings of any state in the country, so Newsom’s own track record shows his state’s heavy gun restrictions are already failing.

Meanwhile, restaurants like Denny’s and In-N-Out are closing shop in cities like Oakland because they can’t even operate due skyrocketing crime.

When your town is so trash that it can’t even sustain a Denny’s.



Don’t worry, Governor Newsom and AG Rob Bonta are on the case! If they can pause from taking parent’s rights away from them, that is pic.twitter.com/RICo6QndLz — 🌈 Tess T. Eccles-Brown, PhD (@TTEcclesBrown) February 9, 2024

It’s happening in San Francisco too – where Newsom used to be mayor – as nearly half of the retail stores in Union Square have recently left the area.

The comments on the governor’s social media post are flooded with people slamming him for wanting to remove guns from the hands of good citizens, slashing police budgets and allowing so many criminal illegal aliens into the state.

Out of the nearly six thousand comments, only a handful support Newsom’s message.

Laws cannot fix this problem. Oddly, criminals won’t abide by your dream gun laws. — libercrat (@Libercrat) February 14, 2024

With the millions of criminals you democrats have brought into the country you should be handing out guns. — Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) February 14, 2024

Come on Gavin. Your security has guns. Most people are not like you. We need our protection. There is a constitutional amendment called 2-A. — Stewart Kahn (@StewartKahn) February 14, 2024

If Newsom and the Democratic Party had their way, guns would be heavily restricted nationwide as they are in Commiefornia and crime would get out of control across the country.