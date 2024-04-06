Secret Geoengineering Test Launches Salt Crystals Above US To Block The Sun

Modified salt crystals were secretly launched into the atmosphere above San Francisco from the deck of a decommissioned aircraft carrier to “fight climate change” by deflecting the sun’s rays away from the earth.

The public was neither consulted nor informed about the high-risk experiment and plans to block the sun with substances including aerosols and crystals.

The experiment in California comes weeks after Tennessee passed a bill seeking to ban the spraying of chemicals into the atmosphere and outlaw the government weather manipulation technique known as “geoengineering.“

Scientific American report: The move led by researchers at the University of Washington has renewed questions about how to effectively and ethically study promising climate technologies that could also harm communities and ecosystems in unexpected ways.

The experiment is spraying microscopic salt particles into the air, and the secrecy surrounding its timing caught even some experts off guard.

“Since this experiment was kept under wraps until the test started, we are eager to see how public engagement is being planned and who will be involved,” said Shuchi Talati, the executive director of the Alliance for Just Deliberation on Solar Geoengineering, a nonprofit that seeks to include developing countries in decisions about solar modification, also known as geoengineering.

“While it complies with all current regulatory requirements, there is a clear need to reexamine what a strong regulatory framework must look like in a world where [solar radiation modification] experimentation is happening,” she added.

The Coastal Atmospheric Aerosol Research and Engagement, or CAARE, project is using specially built sprayers to shoot trillions of sea salt particles into the sky in an effort to increase the density — and reflective capacity — of marine clouds.

The experiment is taking place, when conditions permit, atop the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda, California, and will run through the end of May, according to a weather modification form the team filed with federal regulators.

It follows the termination of a Harvard University experiment last month that planned to inject reflective aerosols into the stratosphere near Sweden before it was canceled after encountering opposition from Indigenous groups.

Solar radiation modification is controversial because widespread use of technologies like marine cloud brightening could alter weather patterns in unclear ways and potentially limit the productivity of fisheries and farms. It also wouldn’t address the main cause of climate change — the use of fossil fuels — and could lead to a catastrophic spike in global temperatures if major geoengineering activities were discontinued before greenhouse gases decrease to manageable levels.

The University of Washington and SilverLining, a geoengineering research advocacy group involved in the CAARE project, declined interview requests. The mayor of Alameda, where the experiment is being conducted, didn’t respond to emailed questions about the project.