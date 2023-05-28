Jane Fonda: “It’s Time to JAIL All White Men – It Will Make America a Safer Place”

Hollywood activist Jane Fonda says its time for authorities to arrest and jail all white men in America to make the country a safer place.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival in France, Fonda also warned that we only have a few years left to ban fossil fuels before the world will end.

“It is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop. We have to arrest and jail those men — they’re all men,” she hysterically warned.

Jane Fonda Shades Redford, Disses Godard, Dishes On Hepburn In No-Holds-Barred Appearance In Cannes https://t.co/wVaYwUrWrP pic.twitter.com/7icnBmBGDX — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 26, 2023

“It’s good for us all to realize, there would be no climate crisis if there was no racism. There would be no climate crisis if there was no patriarchy,” she declared. “A mindset that sees things in a hierarchical way. White men are the things that matter and then everything else [is] at the bottom.”

Breitbart.com reports: Fonda failed to mention that China — which isn’t run by white men — ranks as the world’s largest polluter, emitting more greenhouse gases than all developed nations combined.

She added:

So when I say that I’m fighting the climate crisis, I also feel that I’m fighting patriarchy and racism. It’s important because we have to get out of the silos — feminists over here, environmentalists over here. That’s what I learned when I started being an activist around the Vietnam War. The more you go down any issue, whatever it is, you realize that it’s all connected. And if we solve the climate crisis and we haven’t solved those other things, we’re gonna be in trouble.

As Breitbart News reported, Jane Fonda previously offered her theory of climate change during a January appearance on NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Well, you know, you can take anything -– sexism, racism, misogyny, homophobia, whatever, the war, and if you really get into it, and study it and learn about it and the history of it and — everything’s connected. There’d be no climate crisis if it wasn’t for racism,” she said.

Fonda’s climate activism began in earnest in 2019 when she led a series of protests in Washington, including one where she was arrested on Capitol Hill. She has since organized “Firedrill Fridays” — a series of in-person and virtual climate protests that recruit Hollywood celebrities to champion her cause.