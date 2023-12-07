Biden Walks Away When Confronted About Hunter’s Business Connections: ‘It’s a Bunch of LIES!’

US President Joe Biden abruptly ended a press conference Wednesday when he was asked uncomfortable questions about his ties to Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.
A reporter pointed out to Biden that 70% of Americans and nearly half of Democrats believe that he “acted illegally or unethically” in regards to his son’s foreign business interests.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
The reporter said: “On Ukraine and also China, there’s polling by the Associated Press that shows almost 70% of Americans, including 40% of Democrats, believe that you acted either illegally or unethically in regards to your family’s business interests”.
He then asked Biden :“Can you explain to Americans why you interacted with so many of your son and brother’s foreign business associates?”
In response, Biden snapped: “I’m not going to comment. I did not. It’s just a bunch of lies. They’re LIES! I did not. They’re lies!” He then stormed off.
Biden’s denial came just days after Congressional investigators revealed that he received $1,380 monthly payments from Hunter’s company.
InfoWars reports: So stacks of bank records, emails, flight records, text messages, and photos of Biden palling around with Hunter and his brother James Biden’s business partners, are simply lies by the House Oversight Committee?
A big reason why the majority of Americans think Biden is corrupt is due to the voluminous, substantive and concrete nature of the evidence the committee presented, coupled with witness testimony from former business associates like Tony Bobulinski and IRS whistleblowers.
In fact, bank records just released by the Committee show Biden received monthly payments from Hunter Biden’s CCP-linked company Owasco PC.
But despite all this evidence, Biden has repeatedly claimed he never took money from China and was never involved with his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings.
This comes as House Republicans are preparing to hold an official vote that would authorize an impeachment inquiry into Biden.
“The President just lied again to the American people,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X in reaction to Biden’s remark.
“FACT: There are at least 22 examples of Joe Biden speaking with or meeting with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Biden Walks Away When Confronted About Hunter’s Business Connections: ‘It’s a Bunch of LIES!’ - December 7, 2023
- Biden Says He’ll Deploy US Troops To Fight Russia If $100 Billion In Ukraine Aid Is Not Approved - December 7, 2023
- Mind-Controlled Devices Will Be Common By 2040s Say Experts - December 6, 2023
Be the first to comment