Biden Says He’ll Deploy US Troops To Fight Russia If $100 Billion In Ukraine Aid Is Not Approved

Joe Biden has threatened to deploy US troops to fight Russia unless Congress passes its $106 billion request for more Ukraine war funding.

In his plea to Congress for more funding, Biden baselessly claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is plannings to invade NATO countries once he has defeated Ukraine.

Biden claimed “If Putin takes Ukraine, he won’t stop there”

He continued: “If Putin attacks a NATO ally — if he keeps going and then he attacks a NATO ally — we’ve committed as a NATO member to defend every inch of NATO territory, and we’ll have something that we don’t seek and that we don’t have today: American troops fighting Russian troops“

InfoWars reports: President Biden warns Russian President Vladimir Putin “will keep going” if Russia takes Ukraine.

“We can’t let Putin win.”

He also said Republicans were holding the financial aid “hostage” in a “partisan” bid to get more U.S. border funding.

“Extreme Republicans are playing Chicken with our national security, holding Ukraine’s funding hostage to their extreme partisan border policies!”

The Biden regime has ratcheted up its war fearmongering and baseless talking points about Russia’s military objectives in the face of resistance by members of Congress not to approve more military funding for Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a private briefing with the House Foreign Affairs Committee reiterated Biden’s talking point, claiming Russia fully intends to expand its military campaign to NATO countries around Ukraine.

“If [Vladimir] Putin takes over Ukraine, he’ll get Moldova, Georgia, then maybe the Baltics,” House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) told The Messenger following his meeting with Austin.

“And then the idea that we’ll have to put troops on the ground in Secretary Austin’s word was very likely,” McCaul added. “That’s what we’re trying to avoid.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen likewise said Tuesday the United States would be “responsible for Ukraine’s defeat” if Congress fails to approve the Biden administration’s $106 billion request to fund the wars in Ukraine and Israel.

“I’ve talked to members of Congress, my colleagues have. I think they understand this, that this is a dire situation and we can hold ourselves responsible for Ukraine’s defeat if we don’t manage to get this funding to Ukraine that’s needed, and I’m including direct budget support here because that’s utterly essential,” Yellen said.

The Biden administration’s talking points about Russian expansion into NATO territory are purely speculative and a total inversion of Washington’s foreign policy given NATO has been aggressively expanding toward Russian territory over the last 30 years.