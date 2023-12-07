Canadian Gov’t Refuses To Explain 135% Spike In ‘Unspecified Deaths’ Following Vaccine Rollout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Canadian government are refusing to explain why unexplained deaths have spiked 135% since the Covid vaccine rollout.

Statistics Canada, a Canadian government agency, released the staggering figures in a new report that reveals the nation set a new record for deaths in 2022.

Besides the huge number of Canadians dying from “unspecified causes,” the heavily-vaccinated nation recorded a record high number of Covid deaths, despite the vaccine uptake.

Canada is also euthanizing record numbers of citizens who are deemed “useless” by the state.

The full report can be read here.

Statistics Canada attributes the spike in Covid-related deaths to the easing of stringent mandates, mask-wearing, and lockdowns. The governmental body further asserts that the emergence of “highly transmissible COVID-19 variants” is a major factor contributing to the surge in fatalities.

In reality, nobody is falling for the official narrative any longer. The latest report discloses a concerning trend as Canadian life expectancy experiences a third consecutive year of decline.

Maxime Bernier, the leader of the conservative-populist People’s Party of Canada (PPC) delved into the implications of the report.

“These deaths have almost TRIPLED since 2020 from 6,841 to 16,043 in 2022,” Bernier warned.