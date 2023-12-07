Canadian Gov’t Refuses To Explain 135% Spike In ‘Unspecified Deaths’ Following Vaccine Rollout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Canadian government are refusing to explain why unexplained deaths have spiked 135% since the Covid vaccine rollout.
Statistics Canada, a Canadian government agency, released the staggering figures in a new report that reveals the nation set a new record for deaths in 2022.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Besides the huge number of Canadians dying from “unspecified causes,” the heavily-vaccinated nation recorded a record high number of Covid deaths, despite the vaccine uptake.
Canada is also euthanizing record numbers of citizens who are deemed “useless” by the state.
The full report can be read here.
Statistics Canada attributes the spike in Covid-related deaths to the easing of stringent mandates, mask-wearing, and lockdowns. The governmental body further asserts that the emergence of “highly transmissible COVID-19 variants” is a major factor contributing to the surge in fatalities.
In reality, nobody is falling for the official narrative any longer. The latest report discloses a concerning trend as Canadian life expectancy experiences a third consecutive year of decline.
Maxime Bernier, the leader of the conservative-populist People’s Party of Canada (PPC) delved into the implications of the report.
“These deaths have almost TRIPLED since 2020 from 6,841 to 16,043 in 2022,” Bernier warned.
“What happened in 2021 that could have caused this explosion of unexplained deaths over the last 2 years?”
“An experimental pharmaceutical product was rushed to market and forced on Canadian society, is what happened.
“They told us it was ‘safe and effective’ but over the last few years we have learned more and more about how that Covid shot was neither,” said Bernier.
Bernier then accused the Canadian government of betraying the people in favor of their globalist overlords.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Canadian Gov’t Refuses To Explain 135% Spike In ‘Unspecified Deaths’ Following Vaccine Rollout - December 7, 2023
- UN ‘Human Rights’ Report Demands US Change Constitution, Limit Free Speech, and Ban Guns - December 7, 2023
- Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals He Is Not Allowed To Speak About Supporting Trump - December 5, 2023