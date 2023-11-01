New York Court Orders All Employees Fired For Being Unvaccinated To Be Reinstated With Backpay

A New York Supreme court judge has ordered all city employees who were fired for refusing to comply with a Covid vaccine mandate, be reinstated with back pay.

“It is time for the City of New York to do what is right and what is just,” Judge Porzio said.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

On Monday, the court found that “being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting COVID-19.”

This is the 100% correct and just ruling! NOBODY should lose their job over the PERSONAL DECISION whether or not to get the COVID shot. I've long stated that everyone fired should be offered their jobs back with backpay!https://t.co/EGBcM4FxOH — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) October 25, 2022

Around 1,700 employees were fired for being unvaccinated earlier this year after the city adopted a vaccine mandate under former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Earlier this year New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed that his administration would not rehire employees who had been fired over their vaccination status.

Fox News reports: Many of those fired were police officers and firefighters.

FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro and FDNY-Uniformed Fire Officers Association President Lt. James McCarthy condemned Adams earlier this year after the mayor allowed an exception to the vaccine mandate for athletes and performers, even as firefighters were still being fired over their status. The pair called on the city to expand the exception to all New Yorkers.

“We’re here to say that we support the revocation of the vaccine mandate that the mayor announced on Thursday,” McCarthy said. “We think that it should be extended as well. We support the revocation of the mandate for the athletes and performers that work in New York City. We think that the people that work for New York City should also have the mandate relocated for them.”

“If you’re going to remove the vaccine mandate for certain people in the city, you need to remove it for everybody in the city,” Ansbro said. “If you’re going to follow the science, science is going to tell you there isn’t any danger right now, and putting hundreds of firefighters, police officers and other emergency workers out of work is not in the best interest of the city. It’s not safe.””If you’re going to remove the vaccine mandate for certain people in the city, you need to remove it for everybody in the city,” Ansbro said. “If you’re going to follow the science, science is going to tell you there isn’t any danger right now, and putting hundreds of firefighters, police officers and other emergency workers out of work is not in the best interest of the city. It’s not safe.”