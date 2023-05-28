Biden Authorizes Order That Will Ban Independent Media in America

President Biden on Thursday authorized a plan to ban “all independent media websites” in America, in order to “protect Americans from hate.”

The highly illegal and unconstitutional move is part of the White House’s new “National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.”

.@SecondGentleman met with Jewish White House staff in celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month.



Our Administration is proud to recognize the Jewish staffers who help carry our nation forward each day and are helping create a more inclusive tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/QxH0rIDC3e — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 16, 2023

Ambassador Lipstadt and WH staffers had a long day — now briefing Jewish Americans via Zoom about the WH plan to counter antisemitism pic.twitter.com/ew005H8hqK — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) May 25, 2023

NOW – Biden says U.S. government agencies will take over 100 "bold and unprecedented" actions to "fight hate" and antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/bIX9nUEGfQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 25, 2023

The far-left Anti-Defamation League (ADL) took credit for drafting the plan.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

We’re proud to work collaboratively with @AmbRice46 in crafting the historic National Strategy to Counter #antisemitism. We look forward to working together with the @WhiteHouse as we put these policies into action! https://t.co/xZ7nuqUPTo — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) May 25, 2023

Our experts created the detailed COMBAT Plan to help guide the government to better fight #antisemitism. We're pleased to see the @WhiteHouse listened. Check out ADL's recommendations that were included in the National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism: https://t.co/86wj2dEHkw pic.twitter.com/z33nxFsfNJ — ADL (@ADL) May 25, 2023

“To counter hate and antisemitism,” the plan states, “the Biden-Harris Administration encourages all online platforms to independently commit to the following actions”:

– Ensure terms of service and community standards explicitly cover antisemitism. The Administration commends platforms with terms of service and community standards that establish “zero-tolerance” for hate speech, including antisemitism. All online platforms are encouraged to adopt zero-tolerance terms of service and community standards.



– Permanently ban repeat offenders, both personal accounts and extremist websites. – Invest in the human and technical resources necessary to enable vigorous and timely enforcement of their terms of service and community standards. Currently, many platforms do not adequately invest in enforcement of their terms of service and community standards, and numerous platforms have recently shed significant portions of their trust and safety workforces, leading to documented increases in hate speech on their platforms. – Improve capabilities to stop recommending and de-rank antisemitic and other hateful content. Extensive research has shown that online platforms’ algorithmic recommendation and ranking systems—depending on the incentives driving them—can amplify and spread extremist and antisemitic content. – Increase the transparency of their algorithmic recommendation systems and data, and allow for public interest research to ascertain how these systems amplify and spread hate speech and antisemitic content to inform better content moderation tools and approaches. Antisemitism should be treated as a distinct category in transparency reports, and platforms should report on the volume of antisemitic content adjudicated on platforms. – Encourage and support trusted community moderators who receive dedicated, ongoing training in hate speech and bias, including antisemitism and its tropes. – Use their reach to raise awareness of antisemitism while also ensuring users have credible and factual information about Jewish people, antisemitism, and the Holocaust. – Engage frequently with civil society groups that actively monitor antisemitism in media and online to stay abreast of the latest developments. – Listen to the concerns of Jewish communities around the world to understand how Jewish users experience antisemitism and hate on their platforms and ensure antisemitism is understood, recognized, and properly addressed. – Establish relationships with Jewish community organizations to share best practices related to reporting hate speech and utilizing platforms to lift up Jewish stories.

Infowars.com reports: No other group is afforded any such privileges.

The full plan includes over 100 actions to “fight antisemitism.”

From The Washington Post, “White House releases national strategy to counter antisemitism”:

The White House on Thursday pledged to increase federal efforts to combat rising antisemitism with new initiatives aimed at improving public awareness in places such as schools and college campuses and offering more community training to encourage the reporting of hate crimes. In its national strategy to counter antisemitism, the White House also calls on social media companies to more aggressively prevent the spread of hate speech and anti-Jewish content online. It asks Congress to hold accountable those platforms that do not provide transparency on how such content is disseminated. The plan lays out dozens of commitments from the Biden administration to help protect Jewish communities, while calling on Congress and local governments to follow suit. […] White House officials touted the scheduled opening next year at the Holocaust Memorial Museum of the first U.S.-based Holocaust research center as part of a broader federal effort to increase education about the dangers of antisemitism. Federal agencies are committing to more training around diversity, equity and inclusion to root out workplace discrimination and violence. The Homeland Security Department and Justice Department will conduct community workshops to counter hate-motivated violence, and the National Security Council will develop technical assistance for local jurisdictions to monitor and prevent attacks, officials said.

“When they say stuff like this, they mean they want to go after conservatives,” Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) said in response to the plan. “Their tactics are straight out of the USSR’s playbook.”

When they say stuff like this, they mean they want to go after conservatives.



Their tactics are straight out of the USSR's playbook. https://t.co/bnICe9b6zO — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2023

No other elected Republican or Democrat has criticized the plan.

Why does “fighting antisemitism” always involve censorship and attacking the First Amendment?