Target Launches Transgender Clothing Line For Toddlers

Target has unveiled a transgender clothing collection, reflecting its commitment to far-left woke ideals. The new line, featured under the “PRIDE” category, includes a vibrant assortment of rainbow-themed garments and gender-fluid clothing options.

Target’s latest offering aims to cater to children of all ages, even babies, in case, you know, your six-month-old makes the mature decision to become transgender.

The retail corporation has also launched a collection of children’s books filled with drag queens and kids questioning their gender.

The announcement of the new clothing collection and book range came via Woke Alerts from Consumers’ Research, a platform that informs subscribers about corporate initiatives related to social awareness and progressiveness.

However, Woke Alerts warns that the new trans clothing collection is not the first effort from Target to push far-left ideology onto children.

WOKE ALERT: @Target releases new LBGTQ+ kids clothing collection and children's books filled with drag queens and kids questioning their gender:https://t.co/ttWSosx7Fk — Consumers' Research (@ConsumersFirst) May 10, 2023

“This follows longstanding efforts by Target to indoctrinate kids via books titled ‘Are You a Boy or Are You a Girl?,’ ‘The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish,’ ‘I’m Not a Girl,’ and more,” the Woke Alert notes.

Now, Target is expanding its trans agenda propaganda products to indoctrinate children while they’re still babies.

Under Target’s “Pride Kids’ & Baby Clothing,” the retail giant offer the following items:

“Being true to yourself and your community is something to celebrate, all year long,” the company gushes about the products.

Presumably, being “yourself” means complying with the Left’s radical “woke” agenda.

“It’s never too early to start grooming your kids to think their bodies are defective and to confuse them about their ‘gender’ and sexuality, according to Target!” PJMedia notes.

“Weirdly enough, Target shows only girls wearing the dresses.

“It seems it’s hard even for woke Target to break out of the mindset where basic biology matters.

“It would serve Target right if some wacky dress-wearing boy complained.”