Biden Quietly, Deceitfully Launches ANOTHER Disinformation Board To Censor the Internet

Just one month after announcing the termination of the Disinformation Governance Board last year, the Biden administration quietly, deceitfully launched another governmental organization tasked with deciding which information is acceptable for public consumption, and what information should be censored, banned, and removed from the internet.

The thought police are back. And almost nobody has noticed.

Known as Thinkpol in George Orwell’s 1984, thought police are a secretive unit that search out and ultimately punish any thoughtcrimes, that being thoughts deemed offensive to the establishment.

It was meant to be fiction, but as we learned last year, it has become our reality.

Brownstone report: Last April, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a newly established and poorly named Disinformation Governance Board. In the weeks that followed, it was largely revealed to be a governmental organization that would be empowered to coordinate and decide what information was acceptable for public consumption, and what information should be censored, banned, and removed from the internet.

The outrage of the existence of such an entity was palpable.

The swift response by so many concerned about the danger to constitutional rights was widespread. So much so that three weeks after the announcement of this new “Ministry of Truth”, the Disinformation Governance Board was “paused.”

And by August, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it was terminating the Disinformation Governance Board. Crisis averted. Or was it?

Quietly, very quietly, the Foreign Malign Influence Center (FMIC) launched just one month later with nearly the same mission as the Disinformation Governance Board.

It was originally conceived of in 2019. The main catalyst for the establishment of the FMIC was around a hot topic at the time – election interference and Russian misinformation (or was it disinformation? Ha!).

At the time, it never went anywhere. There was way too much disagreement about the proposed size of the organization and its mission. The gaps in disagreement were so wide that it didn’t appear that it would move forward.

And then, in September last year, it launched. It was so quiet, I didn’t even learn about it until last month. And it’s one of the oldest tricks in the book.

The government simply dropped the “hot potato” (Disinformation Governance Board) by shutting it down, appearing to give a win to those who believe in freedom and constitutional rights. And the next month, it reinstituted the planned thought police with a new name in a different governmental agency. And almost no one noticed.

Perhaps providing even more cover for the FMIC’s operations, was the release of the Twitter Files, revealing the widespread and systematic influence/control that various U.S. governmental agencies had/have over the information at internet giants like Twitter, Alphabet (Google, YouTube), Meta (Facebook, Instagram), Microsoft (Bing, LinkedIn), and so many others.

This wild collusion and tyrannical control of big tech and information continues to this day. The reality is that the ThinkPol haven’t gone away, “they” simply changed their name.