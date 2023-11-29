Former British Prime minister Tony Blair continues to push for vaccines and vaccine passports.
During a WEF discussion earlier this year, the war criminal said we “need to know who has been vaccinated”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Yahoo News reports: In a World Economic Forum discussion on containing the next major viral disease outbreak, the former prime minister said all countries need “proper digital infrastructure” to identify who has received vaccines.
The talk was based on the principle that safe vaccines created within 100 days of an outbreak can protect countries from the economic and societal damage brought about by lockdowns imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Blair said: “In the end, you need the data: you need to know who’s been vaccinated and who hasn’t been.
“Some of the vaccines that will come down the line, there will be multiple shots. So [for vaccines] you’ve got to have – for reasons to do with healthcare more generally but certainly for pandemics – a proper digital infrastructure and most countries don’t have that.”
Blair said “digitisation in healthcare is one of the great game changers” and that “we should be helping countries to develop a national digital infrastructure which they will need with these new vaccines”.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Tony Blair: “You Need To Know Who’s Been Vaccinated & Who Hasn’t” - November 29, 2023
- ABC’s Health Guru Says Australians Should Wear Masks & Get Boosted - November 29, 2023
- Australians Warned That The Eighth Covid Wave Has Arrived - November 29, 2023
Be the first to comment