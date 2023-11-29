Tony Blair: “You Need To Know Who’s Been Vaccinated & Who Hasn’t”

Former British Prime minister Tony Blair continues to push for vaccines and vaccine passports.

During a WEF discussion earlier this year, the war criminal said we “need to know who has been vaccinated”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Yahoo News reports: In a World Economic Forum discussion on containing the next major viral disease outbreak, the former prime minister said all countries need “proper digital infrastructure” to identify who has received vaccines.

The talk was based on the principle that safe vaccines created within 100 days of an outbreak can protect countries from the economic and societal damage brought about by lockdowns imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Blair said: “In the end, you need the data: you need to know who’s been vaccinated and who hasn’t been.

“Some of the vaccines that will come down the line, there will be multiple shots. So [for vaccines] you’ve got to have – for reasons to do with healthcare more generally but certainly for pandemics – a proper digital infrastructure and most countries don’t have that.”

Blair said “digitisation in healthcare is one of the great game changers” and that “we should be helping countries to develop a national digital infrastructure which they will need with these new vaccines”.