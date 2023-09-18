Video Shows Why Children Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Choose Their Gender

A video showing a child choosing cookies over $10,000 in cash has gone viral.

The footage is being used as an example of why children should not be allowed to choose their own gender.

In the video, which currently has 25 million views, the child is asked to choose between two Oreo cookies, or a large cash reward….the child opts for the cookies!

This is why you don't let children choose their gender pic.twitter.com/wBTlE7hkWq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 15, 2023

InfoWars reports: The video, posted by entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, is captioned, “This is why you don’t let children choose their gender.”

Commenters on social media remarked on how the boy genuinely believed he’d made the correct choice.

The video was praised for effectively demonstrating how children generally lack sound judgment, therefore shouldn’t be allowed to decide their gender or agree to life-altering genital mutilating surgeries.

