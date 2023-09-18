A video showing a child choosing cookies over $10,000 in cash has gone viral.
The footage is being used as an example of why children should not be allowed to choose their own gender.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
In the video, which currently has 25 million views, the child is asked to choose between two Oreo cookies, or a large cash reward….the child opts for the cookies!
InfoWars reports: The video, posted by entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, is captioned, “This is why you don’t let children choose their gender.”
Commenters on social media remarked on how the boy genuinely believed he’d made the correct choice.
The video was praised for effectively demonstrating how children generally lack sound judgment, therefore shouldn’t be allowed to decide their gender or agree to life-altering genital mutilating surgeries.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Video Shows Why Children Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Choose Their Gender - September 18, 2023
- Doctors Finding It Hard To Differentiate Between Covid, Allergies & The Common Cold - September 18, 2023
- Alert Issued & Biohazard Tents Erected In Dover After Arrival Of Sick Migrants From France - September 18, 2023
Be the first to comment