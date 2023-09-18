Doctors Finding It Hard To Differentiate Between Covid, Allergies & The Common Cold

Medical professionals are now struggling to tell the difference between ‘Covid’, allergies, and the common cold.

Doctors say they are finding it increasingly challenging to distinguish one from the other and only know that someone has ‘covid’ because they ‘tested’ for it…..probably with one of those very ‘reliable’ PCR tests.

You couldn’t make this up!….

TGP reports: According to Dr. Erick Eiting, vice chair of operations for emergency medicine at Mount Sinai Downtown in New York City, the symptoms have shifted.

“It isn’t the same typical symptoms that we were seeing before. It’s a lot of congestion, sometimes sneezing, usually a mild sore throat,” he shared with NBC News.

He mentioned that a sore throat usually appears first, followed by nasal congestion.

Eiting admitted that the only reason they identified it as COVID was due to the testing; otherwise, it would have been mistaken for a mere cough or cold.

“The only way that we knew that it was Covid was because we happened to be testing them,” Eiting said.

More from Audacy News: