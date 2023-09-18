Trump Vows To End Child Sex Trafficking in America: ‘I’m Standing in Satan’s Way’

Donald Trump has vowed to end child sex trafficking in America when he becomes President, warning that he is standing in the way of the Satanic cabal of pedophiles who run the world.
During recent speech at the Concerned Women for America Summit in Washington D.C., Trump stated: “I will use Title 42 to end the child-trafficking crisis by returning all trafficked children to their families, in their home countries, immediately.”
“And as Jim Caviezel – who’s a great guy, you know who he is? – In the movie Sound of Freedom, he said, ‘God’s children are not for sale.”
WATCH:
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Previously, Trump invited former DHS agent Tim Ballard, the man on whom Sound of Freedom is based, actor Jim Caviezel and director of Sound of Freedom Eduardo Verástegui to a special screening at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
LOOK:
Throughout his presidency, Trump made it very clear that child trafficking must be put to an end.
In 2019, the Trump administration implemented a pilot program that conducted rapid DNA testing of illegal aliens crossing the border with an accompanying minor and discovered over 30% of illegal immigrants crossing the border with minors are not even related to the children despite claiming that they are related.
The Biden administration has since terminated the DNA testing program despite it being successful.
