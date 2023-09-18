Russell Brand Vowed To Expose Big Pharma’s Crimes Against Humanity Before Rape Allegations Surfaced

Somewhere along the way Russell Brand woke up and became a powerful dissenting voice against the global elite. Once he no longer served their sinister agenda, he had to be taken out.

This weekend Brand was accused of rape and sexual assault by various ex-girlfriends who chose to keep their identities hidden.

There is a concerted effort to silence Russell Brand. pic.twitter.com/h1rsFZDqFX — @amuse (@amuse) September 17, 2023

Brand, who vehemently denied the allegations, had recently spoken out against Big Pharma and elite pedophilia.

Responding to the charges last Friday, Brand said he was being targeted with a coordinated attack by the elite.

“Is there another agenda at play, particularly when we’ve seen coordinated media attacks before, like with Joe Rogan when he dared to take a medicine that the mainstream media didn’t approve of?” Brand asked. “And we saw a spate of headlines from media outlets across the world using the same language.”

This is happening pic.twitter.com/N8zIKLbJN2 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 15, 2023

“Now, I don’t want to get into this any further because of the serious nature of the allegations, but I feel like I’m being attacked, and plainly, they are working very closely together,” he pointed out.

Infowars.com reports: Posts circulating on social media illustrate how Brand has been taking a blowtorch to establishment narratives in recent years, eloquently articulating the dire state of the planet and waking people up to the nefarious pharmaceutical industrial complex, the WEF’s Great Reset agenda and more.

Many are now saying that this video clip might be why Russell Brand is "being attacked." WATCH pic.twitter.com/vE2n4ciyRf — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 16, 2023

This is why they're going after Russell Brand. He understands that the left/right paradigm is a trap meant to placate and divide us. Both sides are propagandistic and manipulative. Both sides are captured like shown in Project Mockingbird. And both sides use the MSM to… pic.twitter.com/S6nahu3EvB — Inversionism (@Inversionism) September 16, 2023

This is why Russell Brand is being persecuted by the left. pic.twitter.com/4dZYg1mcLn — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 17, 2023

Male empowerment guru Andrew Tate commented Brand is sustaining a “Matrix attack,” similar to ones he and others have endured.

Matrix attack. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) September 16, 2023

X/Twitter owner Elon Musk also commented the media pile-on against Brand was because “They don’t like competition.”

Of course. They don’t like competition. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2023

Infowars host Alex Jones rejected the rape accusations, saying the establishment is targeting Brand the same way they pursued him and other prominent figures who have challenged the establishment’s narrative.

Alex Jones responds to the ⁦@rustyrockets⁩ witch-hunt! This is an attack by the desperate forces of the Matrix. pic.twitter.com/Ntje9Q5WNP — Erika Wulff Jones (@WulffJones) September 16, 2023

Other social media users also rallied behind Brand.

I watched the Channel 4 documentary on Russell Brand. All highly suspect.



I know if I pitched an idea for an inflammatory documentary to a TV company and said all the main contributors were going to be anonymous with their faces in shadow or played by actors, I’d have the idea… pic.twitter.com/PtLKCM26Iu — Jacqui Deevoy (@JacquiDeevoy1) September 17, 2023

MEDIA HIT PIECES: Eliminating Threats | Elon, Tucker, Brand, Tates



Russel Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault at the peak of his popularity as an alternative media source.



Has the media become the judge, jury, and executioner of those they don't like?



Epstein,… pic.twitter.com/ix4l9qQr2M — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 16, 2023

When you speak truth to power – they will come for you. https://t.co/8e1QtbdUQC — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 17, 2023