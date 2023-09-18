Russell Brand Vowed To Expose Big Pharma’s Crimes Against Humanity Before Rape Allegations Surfaced

Somewhere along the way Russell Brand woke up and became a powerful dissenting voice against the global elite. Once he no longer served their sinister agenda, he had to be taken out.
This weekend Brand was accused of rape and sexual assault by various ex-girlfriends who chose to keep their identities hidden.
Brand, who vehemently denied the allegations, had recently spoken out against Big Pharma and elite pedophilia.
Responding to the charges last Friday, Brand said he was being targeted with a coordinated attack by the elite.
“Is there another agenda at play, particularly when we’ve seen coordinated media attacks before, like with Joe Rogan when he dared to take a medicine that the mainstream media didn’t approve of?” Brand asked. “And we saw a spate of headlines from media outlets across the world using the same language.”
“Now, I don’t want to get into this any further because of the serious nature of the allegations, but I feel like I’m being attacked, and plainly, they are working very closely together,” he pointed out.
Infowars.com reports: Posts circulating on social media illustrate how Brand has been taking a blowtorch to establishment narratives in recent years, eloquently articulating the dire state of the planet and waking people up to the nefarious pharmaceutical industrial complex, the WEF’s Great Reset agenda and more.
Male empowerment guru Andrew Tate commented Brand is sustaining a “Matrix attack,” similar to ones he and others have endured.
X/Twitter owner Elon Musk also commented the media pile-on against Brand was because “They don’t like competition.”
Infowars host Alex Jones rejected the rape accusations, saying the establishment is targeting Brand the same way they pursued him and other prominent figures who have challenged the establishment’s narrative.
Other social media users also rallied behind Brand.
