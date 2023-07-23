Trans Women Banned From Entering Miss Italy Beauty Pageant

The Miss Italy beauty pageant has banned biological males from entering its competition.

Miss Italy’s Official Patron Patrizia Mirigliani said that while she is in charge of the event “only women since birth” are welcome to compete.

As Miss Italy remains a women’s-only competition, the Netherlands announced its first biological male winner earlier this month.

Breitbart reports: Mirigliani told Radio Cusano in a recent interview that there will be no trans at Miss Italy, the most popular beauty contest in the country, and that any beauty competitions that allow biological male competitors only do because they want to create media buzz.

“Lately, beauty contests have been trying to make the news by also using strategies that I think are a bit absurd,” Mirigliani said. “Miss Italia, on the other hand, will not jump on the glittery bandwagon of trans activism.”

Therefore, as long as Mirigliani is at the helm of Miss Italy, “only those who are women, biologically speaking, can participate, and not those who perceive themselves as such,” Il Primato Naziomale reported.

“Since it was born, my competition has foreseen in its regulation the clarification according to which one must be a woman from birth,” Mirigliani clarified. “Probably because, even then, it was foreseen that beauty could undergo modifications, or that women could undergo modifications, or that men could become women.”

Mirigliani also pointed out that over recent years, Miss Italy has softened the standards of its beauty pageant, allowing women with tattoos, piercings, and hair extensions to participate in the competition.

“Tattooed girls, with piercings, and extensions participate in our contest,” she said. “It’s all part of the new way of talking about women, but we try not to facilitate everything that is excessive to accentuate the aesthetics. Excesses are not good.”