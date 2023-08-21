Recently Jabbed Pilot Dies Suddenly Mid-Flight With Hundreds of Passenger on Board

A recently jabbed pilot for LATAM, a Latin American airline, died suddenly mid-flight last week while carrying hundreds of passengers on board a Boeing 787 Dreamliner he was piloting from Miami to Chile.

Iván Andaur’s death caused pandemonium on the flight as the two other co-pilots were forced to take control of the plane and conduct and emergency landing while a nurse attempted, but failed, to revive him because she did not have her “necessary or sufficient supplies.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Andaur was piloting flight LA505 to Santiago when started to feel sick. His symptoms as described were directly related to cardiac arrest, which strongly suggest that he is another victim of the experimental mRNA jabs.

Newstarget.com reports: Instead of the flight making it to the intended destination, it had to be diverted to Tocumen International Airport in Panamá City where Andaur was ultimately declared dead.

The nurse, who only identifies herself as “Isadora” on social media, says she joined another nurse and two doctors, all of whom tried to revive Andaur. Despite their best attempts at saving his life, Andaur died.

“Unfortunately, we did not have the necessary or sufficient supplies to perform a good resuscitation,” Isadora said. “LATAM needs to improve the issue of protocol in case of health and medical emergencies like this where lives can be saved but the resources are needed.”

It is unknown precisely which “supplies” Isadora was referring to that she believes might have been able to save Andaur’s life.

The general public is waking up to the fact that covid jabs are typically to blame for these kinds of incidents in the post-covid era

According to an unnamed female passenger who was on the flight at the time, the plane departed from Miami at around 11pm before one of the co-pilots requested medical assistance.

“After 40 minutes the pilot asked us if there was a doctor on the plane, we don’t know what happened there,” the woman is quoted as saying.

At one point, one of the flight attendants asked passengers if anyone had items on their person that could be used to help someone who is insulin-dependent.

“They told us that we were going to land because the pilot felt sick and when we arrived, they asked us to evacuate the plane because the situation had worsened,” the woman further explained.

Since Andaur’s wife Veronica died in 2017, the only remaining direct family member is the couple’s daughter Sofia.

Prior to becoming a commercial airline pilot, Andaur had been enlisted with the Chilean Air Force.

After the emergency landing, the plane spent half an hour at the gate before the airline announced that the flight had been canceled. Passengers were booked into area hotels before resuming their flight the following afternoon.

“Safe (for profit) and very effective (at killing),” one commenter wrote about the situation, insinuating that Operation Warp Speed shots were probably the cause of Andaur’s death, seeing as how most airlines required their employees to get “vaccinated” in order to continue working.

“Brought to you by Pfizer or Moderna,” wrote another, making the same insinuation.

“Another mandate loss,” said another, referring to the covid jab mandates that are more than likely responsible for this tragic incident.

“The rich are only using pilots who have not been vaccinated, just so you know,” suggested another.

Others speculated that perhaps the missing equipment Isadora was talking about was a defibrillator, which is needed on airplanes in the event someone suffers a heart attack.

“I don’t think we even need to ask what caused this,” wrote another.