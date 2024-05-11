Australia’s Biggest Bank Bans Cash, Forces Customers To Adopt CBCD’s ‘Or Lose Everything’

The WEF-controlled nation of Australia is forcing the public to switch to a Central Bank Digital Currency system (CBDC) and has warned citizens that they risk losing all of their money if they refuse.

One of Australia’s biggest banks, Macquarie Bank, told customers last week that it will completely eliminate cash this year – and if customers refuse to use CBDC’s they will own nothing:

In case you missed it, we’re phasing out our cash and cheque services for all products. To prepare for this change, you’ll need to start transacting digitally – a safe, quick, and more convenient way to bank. We’re removing our cash and cheque facilities in a phased approach.”

Dailyhodl.com reports: The bank says customers will no longer be able to access a list of over-the-counter services at Macquaries’ physical locations, nor deposit or collect checks or order new checkbooks.

“From Friday 1 November 2024

You won’t be able to:

write or deposit personal cheques

deposit or request bank cheques

deposit cash or cheques over the counter at NAB branches

make a super contribution or payment via cheque.

Please note any cheques received after Thursday 31 October 2024 will be returned to the sender.”

Once the changes are rolled out, Macquarie customers will only be able to withdraw paper money from their accounts using ATMs owned by rival banks, with withdrawals capped at $2,000 AUD per day.

The move comes amid a broader shift away from cash across the country.

A total of 424 bank branches representing 11% of all banks in Australia were closed from June 2022 and June 2023, according to the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).

At the same time, banks removed access to 718 ATMs.

Australians held a rally on April 2nd to protest the widespread closures and bring attention to the country’s move away from cash.