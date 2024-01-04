Pfizer Insider Admits mRNA Set To Kill BILLIONS Within Months

Experimental mRNA vaccines are set to replace all of our medicines, according to Bill Gates, Pfizer and Moderna, who are warning that humanity will be forced to take hundreds of mRNA jabs every year if we wish to continue participating in society.

If that is the price, then count me out. Because with every passing day we are finding out more about the disastrous effects of the untested mRNA vaccines.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

There have been legions of people who have died suddenly or suffered devastating health consequences, including young and healthy people, and an unprecedented number of professional athletes.

While mainstream media continues to pretend to be baffled, there is now a tidal wave of information about the disastrous effects of mRNA, including studies in the world’s most prestigious medical journals.

This information is now crashing through the artificial barriers constructed by the global elite’s gatekeepers in the media and Big Tech and the results, frankly, are glorious to behold. More people every day are waking up to the crimes of the globalist elite and demanding justice.

Want to see what this looks like in practice? We’ve got the footage proving that the people are waking up and mainstream media is being forced to admit the so-called conspiracy theorists were right all along.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, and join the People’s Voice Locals community to get access to uncensored videos and to join us in our mission to awaken the masses.

Last week on Dutch TV there was a broadcast on the public channel featuring experts who openly called for the immediate suspension of genetic mRNA vaccines. Why? Hold on to your hats, folks. It turns out that groundbreaking scientific reports in the world’s most prestigious journals have finally proven what so-called conspiracy theorists have known all along.

The mRNA completely and irreparably alters human DNA. And this is a very, very bad thing.

According to Big Pharma executives “there is a coming tsunami of mRNA medicines” including for heart disease and cancer, which just so happen to be the two main problems caused by mRNA jabs in the first place. This is Melissa J. Moore, the Chief Scientific Officer at Moderna:

Instead of being hauled before international tribunal for crimes against humanity, the globalist elite are lording it over the masses, boasting that the lockdowns, face masks, and forced jabs of Covid was just the beginning.

If that wasn’t disturbing enough, Moderna’s chief scientific officer also boasted that Big Pharma will soon be injecting mRNA straight into people’s hearts. Yes, she’s talking about the same hearts that were healthy until the vaccine roll out caused millions of people all over the world, including fit and healthy young people and elite athletes, to keel over with heart problems.

Pfizer are doubling down on mRNA as well, making a staggering $43 billion bet that “turbo cancers” are about to explode around the world.

Last month Pfizer stunned the medical world by acquiring Seagen, a small drug company that treats turbo cancers and barely makes $2 billion per year.

The nature of the acquisition has left many people scratching their heads. There is something very sinister lurking in the details of this deal.

Pfizer’s new acquisition takes them from being able to “treat” two of these turbo cancers, to being able to treat seven out of 10. Not bad for a company looking to corner the market in treating the same problems it is causing.

So what exactly is happening? Let’s hear some more from the molecular biologist brave enough to break ranks with the Big Pharma establishment on Dutch TV to share some real information with the people. It turns out that playing God and altering human DNA was not such a good idea – unless you happen to have global depopulation in mind.

The global elite have warned us repeatedly that they consider themselves gods and that we must not stand in their way. They were not joking. With the roll-out of mRNA technology, pumped into the arms of billions of misled people around the world, they have experimented with the human genome, altering the DNA of their victims, and the results have been devastating.

The tragic thing is that we have only seen the beginning of the tragedy. According to leaked Pfizer documents, the adverse effects are set to become much, much more serious for the vaccinated in the next twelve months.

It’s no wonder that 42% of Americans told a Rasmussen Reports poll that they are likely or very likely to join a major class action law suit against Moderna and Pfizer.

We can’t allow these globalists and Biotech companies to get away with murder. Given that we know the elite are determined to depopulate the world, it’s time to draw a line in the sand.

Here at the People’s Voice, we are determined to expose the crimes of the elite and bring them to justice. But we can’t do it alone. We need your help to spread the truth far and wide. Subscribe to the channel and join the Peoples Voice Locals community to join us in our mission to educate the masses about what is really happening behind the scenes in the world today.

Watch: