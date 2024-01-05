Unsealed Files Confirm Trump Never Visited Epstein Homes Or Pedo Island

The unsealed documents relating to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein confim that Donald Trump did not visit the pedophiles home nor his notorious island.

On Wednesday, Judge Loretta Preska confirmed the release of the initial names from Epstein’s extensive client list, comprising over 150 individuals.

Trump’s exoneration came in a transcript of a deposition regarding Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell lawyer Laura Menninger, who asked if Trump was a client.

SOTT reports: On page 112 of document 1320-12 of the files, during the examination of witness Johanna Sjoberg by Laura Menninger, Sjoberg was asked by Menninger if Trump had ever engaged “in sexual contact” with her.

“No,” Sjoberg replied.

In previously released documents from the same case, released in 2019, Menninger asked Giuffre about her previous interactions with journalist Sharon Churcher.

Churcher had previously covered the Epstein case and was previously subpoenaed for defamation surrounding some of her reports. Menninger asked Giuffre if any stories published by Churcher had included innacuracies about Trump.

When given the text of Churcher’s reports about Trump, Giuffre placed a mark indicating something was wrong with a passage that read, “He didn’t partake in any sex with any of us but he flirted with me. He’d laugh and tell Jeffrey, ‘you’ve got the life.'”

Giuffre told Menninger, “He didn’t partake in any sex with us, and but it’s not true that he flirted with me. Donald Trump never flirted with me.”

“Then the next sentence is, ‘He’d laugh and tell Jeffrey, ‘you’ve got the life.’ I never said that to [Churcher],” Giuffre continued.

In a screenshot posted by Jack Posobiec, Menninger asked Giuffre if she had ever seen Trump together with Epstein.

“Have you ever been in Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s presence with one another?” Menninger asked.

“No,” Giuffre replied.

Giuffre said that she could not remember seeing Trump at Epstein’s island or home, in New Mexico, or New York.

Comment: Could this be the final vindication for Trump in regards to Epstein’s dodgy dealings? We can hope, but seems unlikely the MSM will ever drop this one.

CNN is reporting RIGHT NOW:



“Donald Trump and Bill Clinton named on Epstein docs”



Without any context that Donald Trump was CLEARED.



THEY ARE FAKE NEWS!!! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) January 4, 2024