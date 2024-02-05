Investigators Urge Reopening of Kurt Cobain Murder Case Amid New Evidence Linking Courtney Love to ‘Compromised’ Coroner

The coroner who controversially ruled Kurt Cobain’s death was “suicide” later boasted that he had been intimate with Courtney Love and admitted he should have recused himself from the case, according to an investigative journalist who has challenged Courtney Love to take a lie detector test about her version of events.

Medical examiner Dr. Nikolas Hartshorne also admitted that he had a “conflict of interest” and did not have the necessary toxicology qualifications to adjudicate the case.

The explosive admission is the latest in a series of bombshells after a copy of Cobain’s autopsy report – which has never before been made public due to Washington state privacy laws – was leaked online last week.

The leaked autopsy report confirms that Cobain died by suicide after turning a shotgun on himself, however the new revelations have raised hopes the case will be reopened and justice served.

However, investigator and author Ian Halperin told the US Sun this week that Dr. Hartshorne told him that he had a “conflict of interest” when determining that Cobain killed himself at his home in Seattle.

Dr. Hartshorne – who died in a BASE jumping accident in Switzerland in 2002 – was a Nirvana and Hole fan who lacked the necessary expertise in toxicology.

The leaked autopsy report states that the Heart Shaped Box singer had substances including morphine, codeine and diazepam in his blood plus opiates and benzodiazepines in his urine and needle track marks along his right arm.

The leaked autopsy report details results of the internal examination

Halperin published a book last year claiming that Cobain had 70 times the lethal dose of heroin in his system and therefore could not have killed himself.

The Sun reports: The Canadian documentary maker, 59, also told The U.S. Sun last year that he was challenging Love to take a lie-detector test to prove that she had nothing to do with Cobain’s death.

Love has always strenuously denied any suggestions of being involved in Cobain’s death.

Reacting to the autopsy report leak, Halperin said: “I was the first person to ever interview the coroner and he admitted to me he should not have been the guy to do the exam.

“I showed up at his office one day in Seattle and he said ‘You’re Canadian, I trust you. I’ll give you the first interview.’

“So he opened his office doors to me and I saw Nirvana and Courtney Love posters all over his office.

“He admitted to me that he was intimately involved with Courtney and he should never have been so presumptuous with what he put in the autopsy.

“He admitted it was a conflict of interest and he should have recused himself from the case and then another autopsy be conducted.”

Private investigator Tom Grant (left) with authors Ian Halperin (middle) and Max Wallace (right) at a press conference in April 2004

Halperin claims that Dr. Hartshorne went so far as to tell him he had been on dates with Love.

“He insinuated to me that he had something with her and said ‘I can’t tell you more, but use your own imagination.’

“His inference was that it was potentially sexual and more than a friendship.”

Halperin says that Dr. Hartshorne’s bragging left him with the impression that he was a “loose cannon”.

“Still I cannot believe he was the guy who conducted the autopsy in the case,” he said.

“The authorities should have knocked him off the case.

“He was not an expert in toxicology either.

“I interviewed three pathologists who said he didn’t know what he was talking about.”

‘HOPE FOR JUSTICE’

The writer says Dr. Hartshorne also confessed he might have reached a different conclusion if Seattle cops had not urged him to treat it as an open and shut case of yet another junkie overdosing.

“While he never said he suspected murder, he had trouble with his decisions,” Halperin said.

“I believe it haunted him for the rest of his life.”

The autopsy report leaked online last week was signed by Dr. Hartshorne as the King County assistant medical examiner and the late Dr. Donald Reay as chief medical examiner.

The toxicology results were signed by an analyst and the Washington state toxicologist.