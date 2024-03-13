Gates Partners With Bezos To Build Vast Network of Fake Meat Laboratories

Globalist billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos have announced they are teaming up to drive a stake through the heart of traditional farming in favor of a vast network of laboratories producing fake lab-grown meat.

With a bankroll heavier than a side of prime rib, Bezos, in partnership with fellow monopolist Bill Gates, has vowed to spearhead a fake meat revolution that aims to destroy the traditional farming landscape faster than you can say “holy cow.”

According to the two globalist titans, flooding the market with cheap, synthetic meat will drive the majority of traditional farmers out of business and drive the price of real meat through the roof and out of reach of ordinary people.

Bezos, through his philanthropic vehicle, the Bezos Earth Fund (BEF), has dropped a staggering $60 million into synthetic meat research and development. This hefty investment is just a slice of BEF’s $1 billion fund aimed at reshaping food systems in line with Gates’s vision to “fight climate change.”

📣🌱 Our Vice Chair Lauren Sánchez just announced at @aspenideas $60M for Bezos Centers for Sustainable Protein! As we face the challenge of feeding 10 billion by 2050, this initiative is crucial for developing affordable, nutritious alternatives: https://t.co/aA9catouQu. pic.twitter.com/UgEW9QxykK — Bezos Earth Fund (@BezosEarthFund) March 13, 2024

“Alternative proteins are an imperative if we are to stay within planetary boundaries, if we are to feed 10 billion people within those boundaries,” said Andy Jarvis, head honcho of BEF’s “Future of Food” initiative, in a candid chat with Bloomberg.

Jarvis let slip that universities are raking in the dough, playing accomplice in this globalist mission, cranking out lab-coated chemists tasked with concocting synthetic steak and fake ground beef, while slashing production costs to put traditional farmers and their nutritious products out of business.

While liberals concerned with climate change are cheering the Bezos/Gates collaboration, they should put their barbecue tongs back in the cabinet, because while this synthetic sizzle promises to sate their eco-conscious appetites, emerging research reveals Bill Gates’ synthetic meat is highly carcinogenic.

The fake meat industry is also sending shockwaves through the heartland, leaving a trail of bankrupted farmers in its wake.

“Food is the arsonist of climate change, and agriculture is the matchstick that keeps the bonfire blazing,” lamented BEF in a fiery statement, calling for a culinary coup d’état to overhaul the way we grow, harvest, and chow down.

With the FDA granting approval to Bill Gates’ lab-grown meat just last year, it seems like the future of food isn’t just on the horizon—it’s already sizzling on the grill, ready to serve up a feast that will destroy both the farming industry and the health of those who choose to consume it.