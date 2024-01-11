Democrat Insider Warns Michelle Obama’s History As a Man Is Being Exposed

Barack Obama has laid the groundwork to push Biden out and promote his wife Michelle Obama to the role of Democrat presidential nominee, as Biden’s disastrous 2024 re-election campaign continues to make dumpster fires look vital and compelling.

Things are so dire in the Biden camp that even the mainstream media has been forced to give their readers a glimpse of how bad things really are.

The Washington Post revealed that Obama has ordered Biden’s closest advisers to tell campaign aides they are allowed to “make decisions” and “move aggressively” without waiting for Biden’s approval.

That’s right, Barack Obama is now openly calling the shots on Biden’s reelection campaign. But should we really be surprised? The dark truth about Barack and Michelle has been hiding in plain sight for some time now. Watch:

Make no mistake, three terms is not enough for Barack Obama. He is chasing his fourth right now. And according to sources, the Obamas are preparing to take Biden out the back and put him out of his misery.

Last time Michelle Obama was seen in public she was playing tambourine with Bruce Springsteen in front of tens of thousands of people. Now she is sharpening the knives for her campaign versus Trump. Of course she chose CNN for her soft launch.

She may not be shy about speaking her truth but she is very shy about revealing details from her shady past. There are famously no photos of her pregnant with her two daughters.

Now people from her past, including former boyfriends and family members, are queuing up to blow the whistle on who the former First Lady Michelle Obama really is.

People who have lived a lie tend to have skeletons in their closets and the Obamas are no exception. As the former First Couple prepare to re-enter public life, people from their past are queuing up to blow the whistle about who they really are.

Last year, Barack Obama’s college girlfriend told an interviewer that the young Barack shared gay sex fantasies with her, acknowledging that he “made love to men daily, but in his imagination.”

Did the imaginary become reality when he met Larry Sinclair, who provided Tucker Carlson with an account of his intimate experiences with then State Senator Obama?

Or how about when Obama met Michael Robinson?

Michelle Obama’s ex-boyfriend David Upchurch has come forward to reveal that “she” is actually a man named Michael Robinson and only became “Michelle” after meeting Barack Obama and having prospects of becoming First Lady.

According to Upchurch, who dated Michelle Obama during high school, Barack Obama is a “lucky man” having a partner as “talented and versatile” as the former Michael.

Of course, the mainstream media will deploy fact checkers to shoot down any hint of truth about their darling, Michelle Obama. But will they interview David Upchurch and let him speak for himself?

Of course they won’t. They are terrified of allowing the masses to gain even the slightest understanding of the great deceptions of the elite.

Regardless, the revelation by her former boyfriend is the latest blow for Michelle Obama’s political ambitions. Members of her own family are also lining up to let the cat out of the bag.

Brother-in-law Malik Obama, Barack’s oldest brother, has also confirmed he will campaign against Michelle when she runs for president.

As though her ex-boyfriend and brother-in-law weren’t enough, according to official documents obtained from the Illinois State Board of Elections, Michelle Obama was officially registered to vote as a man from 1994 until 2008.

The official documents also reveal Obama officially changed her sex to female in 2008, the same year her husband was running for the presidency.

The official board of elections documents were obtained from the state of Illinois by documentary maker Joel Gilbert who explains that he decided to “take a serious approach” to learn about Michelle Obama’s background because the mainstream media is terrified of going anywhere near the topic.

But Gilbert, a liberal, didn’t expect to find proof that Michelle was registered to vote as a man for fourteen years.

Gilbert was stunned when he received Michelle Obama’s official voter registration cards from 1994 and 2008. Describing the process of unraveling Michelle Obama’s “changing sexual identity.“

“Having recently obtained official documents from the state of Illinois, here is what I can say with assurance: I found proof in official documents that Michelle Obama registered to vote as a man in 1994. I also have official proof that, after 14 years of voting as a man, Michelle Obama changed her sex in 2008 from male to female. This is not more social media silliness, this is fact. I obtained the documents from the Illinois State Board of Elections only last week. Here is Michelle Obama’s official voter registration card from 1994 when she registered to vote as a man. The letter M is circled under Sex.“

“Then, on July 14, 2008, with her husband about to be nominated by the Democrats for the presidency, she changed her sex from male to female.“

Impeccable timing, I’m sure you will agree.

And before you accuse Joel Gilbert of carrying out a political hit job on Michelle Obama, there is one fact you should keep in mind. Despite discovering stone cold proof that Michelle registered to vote as a man in 1994, Gilbert still doesn’t believe she was born male. He charitably believes she must have “ticked the wrong box”. He explains:

“Her voter registration as a male was likely a clerical error of some sort made when Michelle completed her 1994 voter registration form. She must have only noticed it in 2008 and corrected it appropriately.”

Wow. Obama liberals really want to believe everything they are told.

Ask yourself: have you ever ticked the wrong box? Are we expected to believe that this basic task is beyond the capability of this Harvard Law School graduate?

Deception has been at the heart of the Obamas’ long-term strategy since day one. Barack and his co-conspirators have been grooming Michelle to run for president since 2016. As a first step, the power couple signed a $65 million offer to write their respective memoirs as soon as they left the White House.

Another tell-tale clue of the Democrats’ plans for Michelle came when they awarded her the coveted keynote speaker role at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. By way of parallel, Barack was the keynote convention speaker in 2004, four years before he was named as the candidate in 2008.

When last checked, Michelle had more than 18 million followers on Facebook, 20 million on Twitter and nearly 50 million on Instagram. When she speaks, usually with a political slant, Democrats sit up and listen.

But she will be a vulnerable candidate because she has so much to hide. Joe Gilbert, the filmmaker who obtained her voter registration cards, says “Only the truth can stop her.”

Michelle Obama has been pretending to be something she is not since she first emerged on the national scene. The truth is not her best friend.

