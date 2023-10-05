FBI Officially Labels Trump Supporters ‘Domestic Terrorists’

The FBI has declared that Donald Trump MAGA supporters are now being designated ‘domestic terrorists’ by the bureau.

According to a report from Newsweek, the FBI has “quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers.”

The FBI claims MAGA supporters are dangerous “anti-government” terrorists who need to be silenced ahead of the 2024 election.

“The FBI is in an almost impossible position,” says a current FBI official, who requested anonymity to discuss highly sensitive internal matters. The official said that the FBI is intent on stopping domestic terrorism and any repeat of the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. But the Bureau must also preserve the Constitutional right of all Americans to campaign, speak freely and protest the government. By focusing on former president Trump and his MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters, the official said, the Bureau runs the risk of provoking the very anti-government activists that the terrorism agencies hope to counter. “Especially at a time when the White House is facing Congressional Republican opposition claiming that the Biden administration has ‘weaponized’ the Bureau against the right wing, it has to tread very carefully,” says the official.

The FBI sent the magazine a statement:

The threat posed by domestic violent extremists is persistent, evolving, and deadly. The FBI’s goal is to detect and stop terrorist attacks, and our focus is on potential criminal violations, violence and threats of violence. Anti-government or anti-authority violent extremism is one category of domestic terrorism, as well as one of the FBI’s top threat priorities.” The FBI further said, “We are committed to protecting the safety and constitutional rights of all Americans and will never open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity, including a person’s political beliefs or affiliations

Naturally, the White House refused to comment on the crooked FBI’s abuse of power.

As Democrats do, anyone who opposes their agenda is deemed an “enemy of the state,” for whom the full force of the corrupted government can be used to destroy.

Joe Biden is not quite done turning the U.S.A. into a banana republic. But it isn’t for want of trying.